Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | Views
It is, indeed, the silly season, so silly that even the simplest of promises are used to secure votes.

In this episode, some politicians have promised to "drive" their way to victory.

Forget about dishing out broiler day old chicks, forget about the T-shirts — there is a new vote bait in the country and youths are loving it.

A group of youths gather at the offices of a driving school in Marondera, as they take turns for oral driving lessons. This was not their move, but alas, the looming harmonised elections have resulted in most politicians devising ways of winning the hearts of the youthful electorate.

Fungai Maramba (22), a beneficiary of the programme said he grabbed the opportunity funded by a local politician so that he possesses the seemingly precious document, a dream of every youth.

"We are being taught oral driving lessons. Our group will be booking for the provisional licence test this week. The lessons are going on well and it is a great stride in my life. I will get the provisional licence and will see what to do when the voting day comes," he said.

The politicians' generosity, often regarded as ‘empowering' the youths, has been conveyed to the electorate via social media.

There has been an influx of young people at the Marondera Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) depot to acquire the licences.

There have been reports of massive corruption at VID depots where those seeking driver's licences fork out US$80 to pass.

With politicians now involved, it is possible driving test results will be influenced.

Marondera Urban Business Forum chairperson Emmanuel Danha said there is a possibility of producing half-baked drivers.

"We all know of the corruption at VID and with this influx of youths being led by politicians to acquire drivers licences, it means more half-baked drivers will be on our highways," he said.

A total of five people die everyday on Zimbabwe's roads due to road accidents with the main cause being human error.

Social commentator Simbarashe Namusi said: "It is unfortunate that public goods financed by taxpayers money are being used to lure voters. This points to a lack of civic education. The electorate must be educated to the effect that a driver's licence is not a favour," he said.

In Zimbabwe, possession of a driver's licence and a passport is a major achievement in life. A number of citizens have acquired the precious documents that have since gathered dust in shelves.

Youth Alliance for Democracy director Tichaona Masiyambiri said the driver's licence gimmick is being used to bait the urban vote.

"Youths must understand that there is a need to vote for leaders who guarantee them a better future than just tokens that are used to get votes and thereafter ditch them till next election. There is this example of politicians promising urban dwellers title deeds. It simply means trying to win the urban vote. The politicians are so desperate to get the urban vote, hence this driver's licence gimmick," he said.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for  Marondera Central, Caston Matewu said it is high time the electorate gets educated on the roles of a legislator.

Zimbabwe will conduct its harmonised elections in August this year.

Major political parties have begun the candidates selection process. Zanu-PF held its primaries last week while the opposition CCC will select its candidates on April 5.

Arrive Alive Awareness director Isaac Simbarashe said there is a need for VID officials to execute their duties professionally to avoid road accidents.

"There is nothing wrong for politicians to mobilise and assist the youths in securing drivers licences. We urge those at VID to be just professional and execute their duties without any influence. It is a duty for everyone to ensure that our roads are safe, among them producing competent drivers," he said.

Today, Maramba is not bothered by the election date. The move by politicians who are seeking votes have proffered a solution for him. He will soon be a holder of a provisional driver's licence. He will either go for the real test later using own funds or he will join scores of aspiring drivers whose provisional licences have expired before going for road tests.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Roads, #Safe, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

44 mins ago | 127 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Changing political face in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

31 Mar 2023 at 10:26hrs | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4725 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6378 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2151 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1551 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 284 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days