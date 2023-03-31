Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

George Charamba's attempts to gag journalists, futile

3 hrs ago | Views
IN a jaw-dropping social media outburst of mammoth proportions, C spat hellfire, telling the local media in no uncertain terms not to write anything about issues that are being raised by the international news channel Al Jazeera in the much-talked about documentary: Gold Mafia: The Laundry Service.

The  documentary is alleging massive gold smuggling and money laundering by some connected individuals in and outside government.

Charamba specifically tweeted on Wednesday: "Al-Jazeera is not a court of law before whose claims impart privileges to defamatory utterances. It is merely some weaponised channel. If you are reckless enough to repeat what its phoney documentary defamatorily says hoping to plead ‘I heard/saw it on Al Jazeera', you will be sorry for yourself."

Coming from someone we all respectfully thought knew better, this is more than shocking.

Or maybe it is not, if his counsel is meant to alert us that he and the government intend to sue for defamation Al Jazeera and all those who broadcast what the news channel airs in its four-part documentary.

Whatever the case may be, we believe Charamba has exhibited overzealousness by acting as the judge and jury on what the media should report on. If the Quatar-based Al Jazeera channel has produced a "phoney documentary" making defamatory allegations, what is the Zimbabwean, or any other foreign media's crime in reporting to the public that this is what Al Jazeera has produced?

If Charamba feels that he and his government have been defamed, is it not prudently proper that they sue Al Jazeera? In the event that he and his government sue the news channel, should we also not report about it? If we are to report about the issue, what background to the matter are we going to mention if we are being told not to publish that background, which is that Al Jazeera is alleging that there is massive gold smuggling and money laundering by some Zimbabwean officials and other people connected to the regime?

Charamba is completely confusing us, to say the least. As journalists, are we now being called upon not to report on issues of corruption (alleged or otherwise by whoever)?

In fact, the man appears to be attempting to turn journalism on its head — if not behead the profession — by telling journalists what to and not to write about, as well as how to write about certain events. In the process of attempting to do this, the esteemed gentleman is guilty of flushing the journalists' constitutional rights down the sewer.

Given Charamba's apparent resolute stance, it might be pointless to remind him of the journalists' rights under the country's supreme law, but we will do so, anyway, just to argue and drive home our case to highlight the source of our displeasure over futile attempts to gag journalists.

Section 20 of the Constitution clearly states: "No person shall be prevented from exercising his/her freedom of expression, which includes the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and/or communicate ideas and information without interference. A person shall also have freedom with his/her correspondence. A law may limit freedom of expression if it is necessary to do so in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, the economic interests of the State, public morality, public health or for the protection of rights, freedoms and reputations of others or for protecting the independence of courts and Parliament. A law limiting freedom of expression shall not go beyond what is necessary in a democratic society."

We rest our case.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Charamba, #Gag, #Media

Comments


Must Read

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

44 mins ago | 128 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

SA gives in on migrants

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Are Zimbabwe roads safe?

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Citizens urged to shun political violence

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Changing political face in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Hwange Unit 7 goes full blast

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa tells councils to consult residents first

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean detectives arrested for US$1 000 extortion

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Anything called the Zimbabwean GEIST?

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo firms shed 32 000 jobs

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Beam students can only register 6 subjects

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe police invoke strict COVID-19 rules for Mthwakazi rally

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Nkayi clinic proposal vanishes

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe slashes policy rate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fifa probe Zifa board member

17 hrs ago | 663 Views

Negligent driver kills pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Donors demand democracy and accountability from CCC

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa firing Ambassador Uebert Angel

20 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Unhealthy methods that many South Africans use to deal with poverty

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

CCC candidates chicken out of the Cowdray Park race

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Tribalism rocks CCC ahead of candidate selection process

23 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Robbers pounce on an abattoir

23 hrs ago | 686 Views

Game over for Temba Mliswa the chameleon?

23 hrs ago | 2184 Views

A dunderhead leader believes what he can't do is impossible for everyone else to accomplish!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Al Jazeera Gold Mafia exposed Mnangagwa as corrupt dunderhead. Charamba threats will not put gene back

24 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Prof Mthuli Ncube is smart!

31 Mar 2023 at 10:26hrs | 1049 Views

Charamba confirms Prophet Uebert Angel's fate

31 Mar 2023 at 09:25hrs | 4725 Views

White gold dealer flees Zimbabwe, Uebert Angel fired, faces prosecution

31 Mar 2023 at 08:00hrs | 6378 Views

Mnangagwa demands re-run in violence hotspots

31 Mar 2023 at 07:51hrs | 2151 Views

Chamisa sets date for CCC candidate selection

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand answers over govt threat to media

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 710 Views

Dembare wary of Dembare lite

31 Mar 2023 at 07:50hrs | 368 Views

Another Gold Mafia exposé airs

31 Mar 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1551 Views

Valee Music courts DJ Tira

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows breach US$1,78 billion mark

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 331 Views

Land scam sucks in Harare town clerk

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 268 Views

Kirsty Coventry complicit in Zimbabwean football ban

31 Mar 2023 at 07:46hrs | 361 Views

2 farmers arrested over mbanje

31 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | 284 Views

'Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport rehab 97% complete'

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 146 Views

Police call for revival of fast track trial courts

31 Mar 2023 at 07:44hrs | 105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days