Meet Jito Kayumba: Africa's rising star

Africa has several talented and highly skilled young people who are energetic and poised towards rewriting the continent's narrative.

Jito Kayumba is one of the continent's shooting stars who has carved his spot on the table of continental development. Jito Kayumba is a certified investment advisor who enjoys marketing Africa to global investors.

Jito is a renowned investment and economic advisor who built a strong and credible reputation in market entry, investments, mergers and acquisitions, with a deliberate focus in the mining and energy sectors.

Jito Kayumba obtained a bachelors in Political Science from Canada and went on to work in boutique investment firm. Jito carried the experience gained in the Americas and brought it to Africa where he has been instrumental in structuring deals and driving growth of companies.
Kayumba built a stellar reputation and Kukula Capital.

While at Kukula, he went on to do a Masters in Business Administration and has done numerous programs in leadership and investment.

Jito Kayumba's work and results caught the attention of President Hakainde Hichilema who subsequently appointed Jito as a special assistant to the President responsible for investment and economic advisory.

Prior to joining the Hichilema administration, Kayumba served on different Zambian boards including Airtel and Zambian Breweries Ltd.
Jito Kayumba is a dedicated patriot who wants the best for Zambia and Africa.

Jito is indeed a rising star of the African Continent.



Source - Nicholas Ncube
