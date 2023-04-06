Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mahere conviction unjust

2 hrs ago | Views
THE country bleeds today because of lack of an independent Judiciary.

Some judgments and sentences being handed to members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party need to be scrutinised.

The law is being weaponised against members of the opposition.

Time and again, we are experiencing miscarriage of justice.

The conviction of CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on a non-existing law of communicating a falsehood prejudicial to the State and law enforcement agents is one example.

Mahere allegedly posted that a baby strapped on her mother's back had been struck to death by a police officer who was beating up the mother while enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

This is a deliberate well-crafted and co-ordinated attack on members of the CCC ahead of this year's watershed election.

The regime is now at sixes and sevens, using all manner of intimidatory tactics to silence the voices of reason.

The law, according to law gurus, is deemed unconstitutional, but it has been used to prosecute Mahere.

Her conviction by a Harare magistrate is a travesty of justice.

The abuse of power by this new republic is now going out of hand.

Headmasters and archbishops of oppression have once again connived with the captured Judiciary through weaponisation of the law to gag CCC cadres.

The section from which the law has been plucked is unknown.

It is just being used to intimidate the citizens who are working hard to change the political imbalances in the country.

This political persecution will not work.

This is another diversionary tactic from the Gold Mafia documentary which is exposing massive money laundering, gold smuggling and looting of our precious minerals.

Zimbabweans are patiently waiting for the arrest of the people being mentioned or speaking openly of how they launder money, smuggle gold or assist in such activities.

Surprisingly, the army shot dead six people during the August 1, 2018 post-election protests and not even one was arraigned before a court to answer to a charge of murder.

This country is a mess.

There is something wrong with our country today in as far as dealing with anyone who opposes government.

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala is languishing in remand prison and has been denied bail several times.

We need to fix this once and for all.

Zimbabwe, under this new dispensation, is moving fast towards destruction.

There is selective application of the law depending on where one stands politically.

If you are coming from the opposition, the probability of being arrested, charged and prosecuted on trumped-up charges is very high.

We should be clear about it, we are seeing a divided nation full of hate.

This new dispensation is pretending as if it is building democracy, but rather destroying it.

No country can live without the opposition.

This is the year to restore the power and dignity of the people of Zimbabwe who have suffered under this ruthless regime for the past 43 years.

Indeed, the future of an independent Judiciary is bright, not this captured and partisan one.

At this juncture, all progressive Zimbabweans must remain resolute, focused and calm as they prepare and cook a heavy menu before the end of August 2023.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

An abortion right is not a right - THE AUTHENTICITY

26 mins ago | 15 Views

The story of Easter; a compilation of perspectives

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe plans law to criminalise foreign recruitment of medics

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

US Dollars replaces Zimbabwe's currency for second time

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

What's there to 'investigate' in Al Jazeera lies?

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Umguza to get town status

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

CCC promises stands

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

17 hrs ago | 265 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

18 hrs ago | 909 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

18 hrs ago | 498 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

18 hrs ago | 506 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

21 hrs ago | 831 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

21 hrs ago | 408 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1081 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 104 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1543 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 510 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 766 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1417 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1457 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 860 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 306 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 878 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days