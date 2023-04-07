Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

3 hrs ago
Zapu sent shocking waves down the spine of Mr Eubert Angel the so-called plenipotentiary ambassador for ZIMBABWE in the Americas and Europe. Since the first episode of Al Jezeera called the Gold Mafia, ZAPU has taken the lead to fight the corruption. The corruption has actually angered the broad section of Zimbabweans, home and abroad.

The official opposition in Zimbabwe is quiet, raising eyebrows and suspicions that its members maybe implicated in the looting of the country's resources. Some argue that ZAPU is the only liberation movement which can trade toe-to-toe with ZANU and therefore the position it has taken is the rightful one.

The Ambassador's Church was supposed to have its Good Friday service in Boksburg where the ambassador and his son were supposed to preside over, but when they heard that ZAPU was coming to demonstrate at the Church against the ambassador's involvement in looting Zimbabwe's gold as revealed by Al jezeera's Gold Mafia documentary, they decided to skip the service.

Mr Eubert Angel is the self-proclaimed prophet who commands a large following and it is alleged that his 'Man-of-Gold' status helped him to weave his way through to the heart of govt's levers of powers. He has appeared in the documentary boasting on how he loots the country's gold using his ambassadorial status. The country in the process does not benefit anything, however, only a few individuals benefit.

Speaking to several media houses in South Africa, Mr Mthulisi Hanana, the vibrant and youthful ZAPU Sec General stated that ZAPU demanded the immediate resignation of the ambassador at large and for the govt to speedily institute and facilitate some independent investigations into the looting of state resources. ZAPU demands heads to roll of all those found guilty after the investigations.

Mr Mso Ndlovu, ZAPU's National spokesman, also speaking to some media houses said that the alleged freezing of bank accounts of some Gold Mafia individuals is a mockery of people's intelligence as these Gold Mafias do not bank in Zimbabwe.

Under the leadership of Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo, it seems ZAPU is regaining its revolutionary voice and is the only party which seems very angry at this level of corruption.


Source - Thulani Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days