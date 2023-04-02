Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Proud Matabele' Ian McIntosh, a man who never forgot his roots

1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Springbok coach Ian McIntosh, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 near Durban, became a legendary figure in South African rugby but should also be remembered for his undying love and loyalty to Zimbabwe, his country of origin.

McIntosh was born in 1938 in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo, and grew up there. As a young man he played for Old Miltonians, traditionally the city's best rugby club.

Coaching was his forte, though, and he earned his badges to later coach the national team, Rhodesia, as Zimbabwe was known before 1980.

It was a very good Rhodesia side and McIntosh's coaching skills came to the fore, paving his way to the greener pastures of rugby-mad South Africa.

His coaching career in South Africa is well documented and has been extensively covered by other writers - from the great Natal side (later Sharks) to the Springboks.

I first came into contact with Ian in 2005 as assistant coach of Zimbabwe Schools at the Craven Week in South Africa. It sparked off a close and fruitful relationship with Mudhara Ian (as we called him). He was a legend, and a big brother to Zimbabwe.

As one of the selectors of the South African Schools side, Ian was always at the Craven Week. I remember in 2007 when Zimbabwe won all three Craven Week games, he was most pleased and he remembered maybe one, if not any other side, achieving this feat.

"Magona (well done)", he said to us.

Ian would always surprise us with lots of Shona for a "proud Matabele" as he always called himself.

I struck around in this (Craven Week) role until 2016, a good 12 years. Ian always took time to greet us and encourage the boys, be it in win or loss.

A man that never forgot his roots and certainly helped Zimbabwean rugby every time. Fly high, Mdala Ian. We have lost a rugby gentleman and the game will be poorer for his loss.

*About the writer: Godwin Jaws' Murambiwa is a renowned Zimbabwean rugby coach who has coached at all levels up to the senior national team.


Source - newshawks
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mahere set to appeal conviction and sentence

49 mins ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF okays Mupfumira poll candidacy despite her claims of insanity

49 mins ago | 114 Views

Guptas secure Vanuatu citizenship

51 mins ago | 85 Views

Shingi Munyeza 'ate' my US$85 000 severance package, says Mutemererwa

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe police defend ban on political gatherings

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa ratchets up political persecution, claims ZLHR

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF's rigging tendencies exposed

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa's CCC candidate selection hits turbulence

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwean glitterati and Nigerian husband wanted for drug trafficking

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mayor calls for scrapping of housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa the Al Jazeera documentary protagonist

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Hwende wants Uebert Angel arrested

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Rushwaya spared govt gold crackdown

4 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Mnangagwa lavished with gifts worth millions by corrupt investors

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Parking marshals overcharging motorists'

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

6 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

6 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Schools connive with police to leak exams

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

ZEC says releasing electronic voters' roll may violate cyber law

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chief Makope steals 40 cattle

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe's Fastjet launches new domestic routes

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Dr Nandipha left Merc at Zimbabwe border, returned on foot

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

CCC goes for complete overhaul in Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa must relinquish Ambassador At Large Angel's appointment

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean Senator caught in love triangle

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Masiyiwa now among 20 richest black men in the world

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Kombis fares now range between $600 and $1 000 for a single trip

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe's health care workers condemn plan to criminalize foreign recruiters

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination a positive move,' says Motsoaledi

9 hrs ago | 4291 Views

UAE refuses to extradite Gupta brothers to South Africa

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe-born gospel muso drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

57-year-old in court over rape

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF primaries show a 'generational shift'

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man assaulted for wearing Zanu-PF T-shirt

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

ConCourt challenge puts Zimbabwe polls in peril

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mohadi calls on churches to take part in clean-up campaigns

10 hrs ago | 56 Views

Castrate paedophiles, says minister

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Killers must be amputated'

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs now a political appendage of the ruling party

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Churches urged to pray for peaceful elections

10 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

22 hrs ago | 1357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days