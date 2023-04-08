Latest News Editor's Choice


Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

33 mins ago | Views
There is nothing that incenses me more than watching Zimbabwe political leaders - who are the embodiment of evil itself - standing in front of the Church, parading themselves as paragons of love and godliness.

Nothing riles me up, and fills me with righteous indignation, than those who choose to demean and blaspheme the Holy name of our Jehovah God - as they twist scripture to suit their own personal power ambitions and greed.

As a fervent Christian myself - I find this continued 'invitation' of undeniably egoistic greedy, cruel and bloodthirsty political leaders to preach at various church gatherings - as one of the major reasons our beautiful faith is regarded as a den of thieves and hypocrites.

Could there be anything that pushes people away from Christianity more than watching how the Church now places on the high table, and allows to preach on its pulpits, those who have caused so much untold harm, suffering and death upon millions of ordinary Zimbabweans?

Who does not know that these political leaders, under normal circumstances, would rather have been enjoying their expensive whiskeys, gourmet meals, and indulging in their usual immoral shenanigans?

Who does not know that they spend their nights in evil ritualistic practices, so as to enhance their powers, or not to be removed from office?

However, due to the gnawing knowledge that they are no longer wanted by a disgruntled and throughly fed up population - who have had enough of the poverty they have to endure each day - they now have no option, but to hop from church to church groveling for support and votes.

We all know that most of those in power not only prefer traditional African forms of worship - but also have the blood of innocent Zimbabweans dripping from their hands - whilst, their thieving ways are legendary.

In the absence of 'other considerations', they would frown upon Christianity and anything related to Jesus Christ - whom they regard as an imposed 'whitemen's God', with absolutely nothing to do with Africa and Africans.

Yet, here they are - purely driven by the greed for power, or rather an addiction to power - as they put on white Mapositori garments today, tomorrow they are receiving holy communion at the Roman Catholic Church, and the next day they are singing Methodist hymns!

All I can say to these church organizations and the political leaders is, 'Shame on you!

If they had been good national leaders - expending their time, energies and resources on actually doing what they were in power for - they would not find themselves in such an unenviable position.

Had they focused more on improving the livelihoods of the ordinary citizenry, by uplifting their standard of living - they would automatically be the darlings of the nation - thereby winning elections without the need of subjecting themselves to such torturous theatrics.

Nonetheless, they would rather make headlines for all the wrong reasons - since they are more known for looting nation resources - leading mafia gangs prejudicing the country billions of dollars in our gold and diamonds, leaving the country underdeveloped and the citizenry languishing in unimaginable poverty.

There is one thing, though, that those in the ruling elite appear not to understand.

Those congregants they love preaching to - as they pretend to be true believers - are also suffering, as a direct consequence of this grand plunder to our resources.

These church goers are also coming from homes where they are going without sufficient food, are struggling to send their children to school, as they find putting a roof over their heads a huge difficulty.

When they fall sick, they fail to access adequate medical attention - due to a health care system that is down on its knees and crumbling - lacking the bare basics.

Do these leaders - who are the authors of this misery and pain - surely believe that reciting a few verses, will endear them with Christians, and all will be well?

Let us remember that even the devil knows scripture, and can portray himself as the 'prince of light', pretending to have our best interests at heart - which he actually tried to do with our Lord Jesus in the wilderness, as he tempted Christ.

Do they honestly believe that Christians are so stupid that they will still support and vote for those who have ruined and wrecked their lives and livelihoods - simply because they (politicians) know a couple of hymns?

Do those in the political elite actually assume that these people they stand in front of, at the various church gatherings, do not see that they are being addressed by liars, thieves and murderers - who have not come in search of any salvation, but to further deceive the flock of Christ?

Please, do not take Christians for fools - as they are fully aware that this is all an act of deception and lies.

These congregants know very well that their church leaders - who invite these politicians, whilst pushing their members into attending - are the ones directly benefiting, through all manner of bribes and other trinkets.

In fact, judging by the maddening frequency of these 'church visits', I am quite convinced they are not particularly invited out of genuine love

It would rather appear as if there is a department in government specially dedicated in finding out which church organization has a gathering, and then demanding the political leadership be 'invited'.

I believe after this article, there will be some church leaders, or those in the know, who will contact me with more information on what really is taking place.

However, all I can say to both these political and religious leaders is that - you have a rude awakening awaiting you!

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

