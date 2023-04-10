Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

Opinion / Columnist

Tendai Ruben Mbofana

As the Christian world moves out of the so-called 'Easter holidays' - to be expected, there were multitudes who gathered in various places to commemorate the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.I say 'so-called', because 'Easter' is a pagan name given to the Passover or Paschal - which is derived from the name of the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring, Éostre, honored in pre-Christian times during the month now called April.Nonetheless, during this Passover period - as there is no name specially given by the original Christians in observance of this period - there was a rather disturbing trend witnessed in Zimbabwe.Instead of Christians, of whom I am proudly one - remembering the crucifixion and resurrection of our Messiah, in accordance with how Jesus commanded - these gatherings by several church organizations were horrifyingly turned into ruling ZANU PF campaign rallies.We witnessed in utter shock, as denomination after denomination scrambled to have President Emmerson Dambudzo attend their congregations - with a few other senior party and government officials at other similar assemblies - where he was awarded unlimited time to boast of his supposed 'successes', whilst urging Christians to vote for him at the forthcoming 2023 harmonized elections.I, as numerous other genuine Christians, found this extremely provocative and disrespectful to this solemn occasion.It also exposed the diabolical link between state and church - whereby, religious leaders have (from as far back as the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great some 1,700 years ago) abused the name of the church as a political tool.That is why over the ages, Christianity has been perverted and abused in the quest for power and domination - from conquering other lands and peoples, and massacring all those who were not agreeable - to justifying colonialism and slavery.In all this, a common narrative was used…that all leaders were appointed by God, and as such, all those oppressed or subjugated had to obey without question.This is what we observe in today's Zimbabwe - where at all these Christian gatherings, whereby Mnangagwa was invited, not only to attend, but also taking to the pulpit - he is always touted as having been appointed by God, to whom we all must submit without ever challenging him.This narrative, of course, could never be further from the truth.In fact, it is gross mischievousness aimed at bastardizing the word of God for the sole purpose of propping up usually unpopular repressive kleptomaniac leaders.Let me set the record straight right now - Mnangagwa was NEVER appointed by the God of Christians, Jehovah.I do not know to which other god these religious leaders were referring - but, certainly not the heavenly Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.Why do I say so?It is quite simple, really.This much-favored biblical verse (Romans 3:1) written by the Apostle Paul - "Everyone must submit to governing authorities, for there is no authority except which God has established" - should be studied and understood in its proper context.For starters, Paul repeatedly reminded his readers (since these were letters to various peoples) that most of what he wrote were not commandments from God - but, his own personal opinions.In 1 Corinthians 7:12 Paul said, "Now, I will speak to the rest of you, though I do not have a direct command from the Lord" - which, was a common trend in his letters.Which explains why he had his own views on men called to serve Christ remaining unmarried, as he was in his own case.In this, he was making sure that his audience knew that these were his own suggestions and ideas - not necessarily commandments coming straight from God.I am quite convinced that he wanted this to be known from the onset, since he and fellow Apostles, as Peter, would frequently clash over the understanding on what was expected of this new religion - as they were the pioneers of what was to be later known as Christianity.However, that is not to say we should not respect our leaders.All I am saying is that, regarding all those in authority as having been appointed by God is clearly over-stretching the truth.Indeed, during the biblical times - Jehovah would personally instruct His prophets (as Samuel, Nathan, and others) to anoint a specific person as the next or new king - as such, effectively appointing them.Nevertheless, today that is no longer the case - as a direct result of people's continual rejection of God choosing leaders for them - thereby, opting to elect their own.In today's world, there is no ruler that is appointed by God - rather, we ourselves, vote into office (through what we termed democracy) those we want to lead us.In other words, it would be safe to say that all authority on earth nowadays is appointed by mankind.As such, even our very own Mnangagwa was never appointed by God - but, by his supporters during the July 2018 presidential elections.I would even go further to say, he was appointed by the military and the disputed ZANU PF central committee in November 2017, after toppling then dictator Robert Gabriel Mugabe in a coup d'état.Therefore, it is quite disingenuous for anyone calling himself a 'man of God' to mislead his congregants into believing that Mnangagwa was appointed by God.He was definitely not!Granted, God can allow someone to become a leader - but, that can never (no matter how one wants to spin it) ever be described as 'appointing'.When someone appoints another into a particular position, it means that he directly assigns him to take up that office - as what was witnessed when God gave direct instructions to Samuel to anoint Saul, and later David, as kings of Israel.Even in that era, God would be very clear in His outrage, when a king he never appointed was installed.We see this in Hosea 8:4, which reads, "The people have appointed kings without my consent and princes without my approval".However, merely allowing someone to take over power is not 'appointing' them.It is the same as when God allows for me to be involved in a car accident, for instance - since, He does have the power to prevent it.Surely, I can not claim that God would have 'caused' the accident!Furthermore, it is the height of insult against Jehovah's throne when those very same people lying to their congregants - by deliberately distorting and perverting the scriptures - claim that they are 'prophets of God', who have been sent to anoint such a person as Mnangagwa.The days of God appointing our rulers are long gone - and, any one who misleads the nation into believing otherwise is blaspheming against Jehovah Himself.Even in the biblical times, God chose those with a pure heart - not individuals whose hands were tainted by the blood of innocent people, killed purely out of wickedness and the greed for personal power.What manner of God would ever appoint someone who ruins the lives and livelihoods of His people - leading them into unimaginable poverty and suffering?Jehovah would never appoint someone notorious for stealing - and, engaged in all forms of corruption, immorality and prostitution.Our God is not a corrupt God!Let us also remember that, even those kings genuinely appointed by Jehovah in biblical days were subsequently rejected or punished, as Saul and David - after they disobeyed His commandments, and committed sin.As a matter of fact, He also rejects such so-called 'men of God' who twist His word for the sake of evil leaders.In Jeremiah 23:14, God says, "I see the prophets of Jerusalem are worse. They commit adultery and love dishonesty. They encourage those who are doing evil so that no one turns from their sins."These prophets are as wicked as the people of Sodom and Gomorrah once were".He proceeds in Jeremiah 23:21, "I have not sent these prophets. yet they run around claiming to speak for me. I have given them no message yet they go on prophesying."Let the people of Zimbabwe be very wary of these false prophets, who - just as those who served the evil king Ahab and his queen Jezebel - will surely know the wrath of the God they pervert and blaspheme.