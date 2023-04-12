Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 secs ago | Views
According to Alexander James, the Al Jazeera journalist who narrates the 'Gold Mafia' documentary, small-scale miners produce half of Zimbabwe's gold, but @ReserveBankZIM does not have enough money to by the gold from them.

Furthermore, the documentary uses @BitiTendai [a former finance minister who was in a position to know] to assert that 80% of the gold mined in Zimbabwe is smuggled out of the country.

Given these two fundamental background facts, on what factual basis does Al Jazeera justify its use of the 'Gold Mafia' documentary to gaslight the #RBZ as the 'laundromat' of gold smuggling and money laundering not only in Zimbabwe but also in Southern Africa?

Is it a case of Al Jazeera seeking to make the #RBZ the collateral damage of its documentary, as part of a not so hidden wider political agenda?

Gold is not smuggled out of Zimbabwe - and dirty money related to gold smuggling is not laundered - through the formal banking and financial services superintended by the #RBZ.

As told by the Al Jazeera documentary, the dirty money is laundered in Dubai, and the gold is smuggled out of Zimbabwe through the country's porous border entry-and-exit points that are not manned or overseen by the #RBZ.

So, just how does a "broke #RBZ", which does not have enough money to buy half of the country's gold produced by small-scale miners become a laundromat?  

And if 80% of the gold mined in Zimbabwe is smuggled out of the country, how can the #RBZ be at the centre of that smuggling, when it does not control or oversee the country's borders and its entry-and-exit points?

These questions are important because, as a regulator, the #RBZ works through the formal banking and financial services of the country, which are formally linked to the international banking and financial system.

The Al Jazeera documentary has not presented a shred of evidence to show that the #RBZ has abused [let's say used] the country's banking and financial system to aid and abet the gold smuggling and money laundering operations of the 'Gold Mafia'.

Yet, following Episode 2, citing the Al Jazeera documentary, @SABCNews ran a scurrilously malicious story claiming that #RBZ was facing sanctions after it was allegedly implicated by the documentary in gold smuggling and money laundering.  

After Episode 3, @PacheduZW - which is using the documentary to mobilise an ill-fated "shutdown Zimbabwe" campaign for this year's Independence Day on 18 April - posted false and manifestly outrageous tweets on 7 April 2023 ridiculously claiming that "#RBZ was at the centre of all the gold looting" and "at the centre of the money laundering".

To be sure, and without any doubt or fear or favour whatsoever, @ReserveBankZIM must be held fully accountable for any wrongdoing by it or its officials; but the wrongdoing must be factually demonstrated or proven, and not merely alleged.  The Al Jazeera documentary has not demonstrated or proven any of gold smuggling or money laundering against @ReserveBankZIM.

None whatsoever.

It is an established principle that he who alleges must prove his allegations. James Alexander has embarrassingly failed to prove his allegations in the Al Jazeera documentary against the #RBZ. That cannot be, and will never be, good investigative journalism by any stretch of the imagination; not in Qatar, not London and certainly not in Harare.

Therefore, Al Jazeera will do itself some professional good if its fourth and final episode today, sets the record straight regarding its unproven and unprovable allegations that the @ReserveBankZIM is the laundromat of the 'Gold Mafia'.  That would be the right thing to do, if not today then sooner rather than later!

Source - twitter.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

7 mins ago | 6 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

20 mins ago | 48 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

45 mins ago | 123 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

7 hrs ago | 1480 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

8 hrs ago | 2289 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

11 hrs ago | 7793 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

11 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

11 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

12 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

12 hrs ago | 603 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1426 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1018 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 930 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 764 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 777 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 420 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2337 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 464 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 596 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 596 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2016 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 720 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days