Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

5 hrs ago | Views
Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit infiltrates the rival gangs that control Africa's gold. Undercover reporters witness how criminal networks turn dirty cash into gold, which is sold around the world. The investigation leads to the highest offices of state.

Gold Mafia looks at how society's obsession with gold through the ages now underwrites a global shadow economy, which often operates with the complicity of global financial institutions, regulators and governments.

Through thousands of confidential documents and exclusive interviews with whistleblowers from within the criminal underworld, investigators obtain the blueprints of billion-dollar money laundering operations that service the political elite.

Undercover reporters pose as criminals with up to 1.2 billion dollars of black money that needs to be cleaned. The team is led by a fictitious Mr Stanley, a Chinese gangster with links to the Triads. His undercover reporters befriend members of rival gold mafias.

The Gold Mafia investigation includes a four-part documentary series first released on March 23. The final episode is available on April 13. A six part podcast series accompanies the investigation.

The first three documentaries have made waves in Zimbabwe and South Africa by exposing key members of the Gold Mafia. #GoldMafia is trending across Africa. Find out more about the Investigative Unit @AJI-Unit.com

Episode 4 –  Have the King with You

The net is closing on one of South Africa's most notorious money launderers. In the final episode, the Gold Mafia boss issues a threat to anyway who speaks about his operation. "What do you think is going to happen?"

"They kill you, don't they?"  "Exactly," he replies.

A member of the same gang is now in hiding and speaks to the I-Unit from a safe house. "They will come after me, that's a given. If I stay [in South Africa], I will be dead by the time this [film]hits the first five minutes of play."

Other Gold Mafia bosses lure undercover reporters for the business to launder their dirty money with promises of political connections. A senior Zimbabwean diplomat offers a direct route to the top. He is seeking the approval of the president to use an official plane to carry over a  billion dollars of dirty cash from Hong Kong into Zimbabwe.

Two gold mafia bosses tell undercover reporters in Johannesburg, "There's no president or head of state either of us can't get to on this continent."

"When you work you must always have the king with you. The president," advises another gold trader and money launderer.

Source - Al Jazeera'
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

8 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

12 hrs ago | 1871 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 2528 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

16 hrs ago | 9230 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

16 hrs ago | 176 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

16 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

16 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

17 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

17 hrs ago | 571 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

17 hrs ago | 236 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

17 hrs ago | 100 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

17 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

18 hrs ago | 396 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1452 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1066 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 983 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 767 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 787 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 427 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2375 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days