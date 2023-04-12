Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

2 hrs ago | Views
Johannesburg - World Wide Scholarships, a global organization committed to promoting international education and cultural exchange, is proud to announce its all-year-round scholarship program for international students who want to study abroad. The program aims to provide financial assistance, guidance, and mentorship to deserving students who wish to pursue their academic and sportsmanship dreams in a foreign country.

Studying abroad is a life-changing experience that can broaden students' perspectives, enhance their academic and personal growth, and provide them with a competitive advantage in the global job market. However, financial constraints can be a significant barrier for many students, particularly those from developing countries. World Wide Scholarships recognizes this challenge and is committed to supporting talented qualified students from all backgrounds.

The scholarship program covers various fields of study, including but not limited to sports, business, social sciences, and arts. It is open to students from around the world who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership potential, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities whilst pursuing their passion in sports such as track, tennis, soccer, and field hockey just to name a few.

World Wide Scholarships works closely with its partner institutions to ensure that its scholars have the necessary support to thrive academically and personally in their new environment. The organization has also held partnerships with elite international agencies such as AC Milan, Manchester United Football Club soccer schools, Nike, and Penn State. World Wide Scholarships also provides mentorship and networking opportunities to its scholars, helping them build connections and succeed in their chosen fields.

"Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or socio-economic background," said Munya Maraire, the founder of World Wide Scholarships. "Through our scholarship program, we hope to create a world where education is a tool for building bridges across borders and fostering cross-cultural understanding and global citizenship."

Applications for the World Wide Scholarships program are open all year round. Interested students can visit the organization's website at https://www.worldwidescholarships.com/ for more information and to register.

Source - Rujeko Motsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

5 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

8 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

12 hrs ago | 1881 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

14 hrs ago | 2537 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

16 hrs ago | 9251 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

16 hrs ago | 176 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

17 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

17 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

17 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

17 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

17 hrs ago | 571 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

17 hrs ago | 622 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 73 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

17 hrs ago | 236 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

17 hrs ago | 100 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

17 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

18 hrs ago | 396 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1452 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1066 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 984 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 767 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 787 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 427 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2375 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days