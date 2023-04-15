Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Zimbabwe a nation of liars and thieves?

2 hrs ago | Views
When I was attentively watching the last episode of the Al Jazeera 'Gold Mafia' exposé yesterday - there were expectedly some more troubling revelations made pertaining to the acts of corruption rooted in the country's highest echelons of power.

Always never short of shocking new information recklessly spewed by the excitable self-proclaimed 'prophet' Uebert Angel - we were told how the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, could protect money launderers and gold smugglers - even allegedly using the airplane he would be traveling on for this purpose.

We also learnt from CAAZ (Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe) security manager Cleopas Chidodo how then First Lady, Grace Mugabe, would freely smuggle diamonds and ivory (allegedly acquired from elephant poaching) - which were flown as cargo without clearance and paperwork.

It was also most interesting knowing that, in Zimbabwe, when the so-called 'First Family' is traveling with the President, none of them are subject to any checks and searches at our international airport - thus, can easily move anything out of, and into, Zimbabwe at will.

However, what caught my attention the most was the 'warning' to the undercover Al Jazeera journalists (posing as Chinese criminals seeking to launder US$100 million in dirty money) by convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillian.

He told them, in no uncertain terms, "Do not trust any black person!"

Macmillian went to, "Don't invest with a black guy. You will die. They will tell you just lies".

These statements touched the very core of my heart.

However, not as some insult to black people.

Not in the slightest way!

What I found painful, though, was how packed those words were with the truth.

These are things that would never ordinarily be uttered in the public domain - in this politically correct world that we now live in - something I find rather sickening, since I am a staunch believer in the truth, regardless of who finds offense.

Who can deny that, we as a people - especially here on the African continent, in general, and in Zimbabwe, in particular - have suffered terribly, largely due to the lying thieving ways of those placed in positions of authority?

As much as it is undeniable that there are a number of factors responsible for the pathetic deplorable state we find ourselves - this high propensity for lying and stealing ranks high up there.

Why is Zimbabwe lagging behind the rest of the world in infrastructural development - with roads that seem plucked from the stone age, especially in rural areas (without even any paving whatsoever) - whilst, those in cities and towns resemble landmine craters?

Why is it that we, mostly in urban areas, have been without potable water in our homes for months and even years?

Why are our children, more so in rural areas, still learning under trees or in disused dilapidated tobacco curing barns - without any chairs and desks, let alone text and exercise books - as well as lagging light-years behind in science and technology?

Why are our health care institutions lacking the mere basics - such as paracetamol, antiseptics, antiseptic, anesthetic, and surgical equipment?

Why are numerous cancer patients suffering and dying in agony, in the absence of adequate functional radiotherapy machines and affordable chemotherapy treatment?

Why are some medical aid schemes failing - as the state-run PSMAS (Premier Service Medical Aid Society) - whose beneficiaries are failing to access needed health care, since their insurance is being rejected?

Why is the country in perennial darkness - with load shedding now a daily occurrence, resulting in power cuts lasting up to 20 hours - thereby, further threatening the already-limping economy's viability?

I could go on and on - but, I am certain the picture is clear.

What or who is to blame for all these seemingly unending challenges faced by Zimbabweans?

Are we not richly-endowed with over 60 precious minerals - that are not only highly sought-after globally, but are also not under any trade restrictions whatsoever - a fact made abundantly clear by the RBZ (Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) governor John Mangudya?

So, why are the ordinary citizenry poor?

Is the answer not to be found in Macmillan's statements?

Would anyone be wrong for saying that, lying and stealing by those in authority, was the major cause of our unending misery?

What are we to say, when over US$100 million in our gold is being smuggled to such countries as UAE (United Arab Emirates) - and, based on self-incriminating statements by those featured in the Al Jazeera documentary confessing of their criminality - some of which is ferried by, or with the protection of, the highest office in the land?

Surely, is there any wonder seeing the phenomenon economic advancements in Dubai - with all those towering skyscrapers and high standard of living - when a huge chunk of our stolen gold is being stashed there?

Who should be surprised when known criminals, as the Gupta brothers - themselves accused of massive corruption in South Africa - are shielded by Dubai, which recently rudely and undiplomatically rejected Pretoria's request for their extradition?

Our lying thieving leaders are busy enriching and benefiting the UAE, at the expense of our country.

Who does that?

What type of sick creatures would deprive his own country, and kith and kin, of their shared resources and inheritance - abandoning them to languish in sorrowful poverty and suffering - yet, pouring the wealth in their own pockets, and those of another country?

At the same time, they lie through the skin of their teeth - with false declarations of 'leaving no one and no place behind' - yet, in reality, everyone and every place is actually being left behind.

The facts on the ground do not lie!

Whilst those in power in Zimbabwe are busy lying about 'nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' - these crooks are looting our resources vachivaka nyika dzevamwe (developing foreign lands).

Surely, are we to be known as a nation of liars and thieves?

That is what bleeds my heart.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

1 hr ago | 260 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Release the voters roll

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Uebert Angel should never take Zimbabweans for fools!

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

'I'm working for investor-friendly environment" insist Mnangagwa. Watch again Al Jazeera Gold Mafia. I rest my case!

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

11 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

12 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Bees sting man to death

12 hrs ago | 823 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

12 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

13 hrs ago | 82 Views

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

13 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

13 hrs ago | 702 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

13 hrs ago | 4489 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

13 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

14 hrs ago | 562 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 Apr 2023 at 21:02hrs | 598 Views

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

15 Apr 2023 at 20:59hrs | 7357 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

15 Apr 2023 at 20:57hrs | 894 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over installation of new Chief Maduna

15 Apr 2023 at 20:56hrs | 396 Views

2 die in Binga bus crash

15 Apr 2023 at 20:56hrs | 317 Views

Ex-CIO boss accused of rape interrogated

15 Apr 2023 at 20:55hrs | 731 Views

Mnangagwa settled gold smuggler's debt with expensive watch?

15 Apr 2023 at 20:55hrs | 748 Views

ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

15 Apr 2023 at 09:11hrs | 1311 Views

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1746 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 3161 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1250 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 2100 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1905 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

14 Apr 2023 at 19:47hrs | 809 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

14 Apr 2023 at 19:46hrs | 331 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 317 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days