Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

Opinion / Columnist

Former Zambian foreign minister [ @HarryKalaba ] should keep to himself his criminal advice - in support of KarryKalabathe disgraced Ambassador Plenipotentiary Uebert Angel exposed by Al Jazeera's #Gold Mafia documentary - that its ok for diplomats to use the cover of their… pic.twitter.com/1tJkv749uz

Source - twitter

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.