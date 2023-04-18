Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

As Zimbabwe commemorates 43 years of independence today (18th April), the indifference, bordering on pure disdain, by ordinary citizens toward this day is quite obvious.

But why?

Why are ordinary Zimbabweans seemingly not too eager to celebrate our independence from colonial rule?

In fact, why is the citizenry choosing not to stand in unity and solidarity with those in power - in the face of growing economic challenges bedeviling millions in the country?

Why are we not saying to our leaders, "We're in this together, and we can conquer as one people?"

To understand this, let me take everyone back a few days, when I penned an emotional and impassioned article - opening up about the tough financial challenges I am facing in my personal life.

What moved and touched me to the core of my heart - on top the massive support and encouragement I received from readers all across the world - was that, my wife Tinta posted one of the very first messages on my Facebook timeline, strengthening me with her comforting words of hope.

I love and appreciate the fact that she stands with me in these struggles.

However, that was never always the case.

There were times I greatly disappointed my family as I failed to adequately fulfill my role as a husband and father.

Quite frankly, our financial situation has not changed much over the years.

So, what has changed?

It is quite simple.

My own behaviour and attitude has changed!

In fact, today is also a very special day in my life - which I regard dearly as 'my real independence day' - since 18th April is the day I stopped drinking alcohol a couple of years back.

Before this day - due to my irresponsible and reckless behaviour - I would waste every little cent we had in the home on drink.

To be expected, my family did not like this a single bit, and they were justifiably disappointed in my irresponsible behaviour and failures.

In other words, they did not brook any of my nonsense, and did not waste any moment in making this abundantly clear to me.

There was no way they were to unite and stand me in this failure on my part in sufficiently providing for them.

Nonetheless, after my 'independence day', there was a marked and remarkable transformation in my life and behaviour - whereby, I became a responsible husband and father.

In so doing, I openly acknowledged where I had gone wrong - thereafter, taking complete responsibility for my inadequacies and failings.

I ceased making the endless excuses and blame-shifting, which had become the shameful hallmark of my life.

Even though we had, and still have, very little, I made sure to be accountable and responsible - whilst, placing the interests of my family first - in addition to putting in meaningful effort in securing a better life for my family.

That was the turning point!

From then onwards, my family has stood with me in everything - such that, even in the midst of persistent financial challenges, they are always a dependable support structure for me.

This little story should be a worthy lesson for our leaders in Zimbabwe - which they are better advised to take to heart, if they want to understand why the general citizenry appear not to stand with them in the myriad of economic challenges facing the country.

Those in power should take it from me - it is quite easy to get the population behind them - despite the unbearable suffering and poverty being endured by millions of Zimbabweans.

How to accomplish this feat begins in understanding and accepting why the people are angry with them, in the first place.

Why are we not standing together with our government in fighting the problems we face as a nation?

It all starts with the attitude and behaviour of those in leadership.

As long as they refuse to take ownership and accept responsibility for the damage they have caused this country - then, they will never get the people's support.

As long as those in leadership do not acknowledge their own role and culpability in ruining the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans - then, the people will never be on their side.

Furthermore, this acceptance of responsibility comes with one main condition - that, those who have caused this pain and suffering change their ways, and come clean on their devious activities.

They need to subject themselves to being held to account by the nation - whom they have caused so much harm.

Zimbabwe loses over US$3 billion a year to illicit cross-border financial transactions, billions more in diamond and gold smuggling, and half the value of our annual GDP (currently standing at US$21.4 billion) to corrupt economic activities.

How does the ruling establishment surely expect those bearing the brunt of this deviant behaviour to stand in support of the same people who are authoring their unimaginable poverty and suffering?

This country is being milked dry by cartel bosses who are either in power, or linked to power - and, what the nation watched, in utter horror and disgust, in the Al Jazeera Investigation exposé, was just a small tip of the gigantic iceberg.

To add insult to injury, those culpable in our misery and pain refuse to take responsibility - rather opting to shift blame to supposed sanctions, regime change agents, and saboteurs.

They never accept accountability.

It is never their fault!

I know from personal experience that this strategy never works out well.

Who knows, it is quite likely that these sanctions and even saboteurs are playing a significant part - but, as long as those in authority refuse to acknowledge their own role, or choose to minimize and trivialize it - then, they only manage to alienate themselves from the people, and their narrative immediately rejected.

There is power in taking responsibility for one's actions, and accepting to be held accountable.

Nonetheless, those in leadership are blind to this fact.

I should know, I have experienced it.

This country can be united and stand together in the face of untold economic challenges - but, those in power do not want to do the right thing.

It is quite possible for all of us to work together in fighting for a better Zimbabwe - however, there is no willingness on the part of those in leadership.

Therefore, the blame for the polarization and disunity in Zimbabwe lies squarely on those in the ruling elite.

Zimbabweans will never support leaders who do not accept culpability for the economic ruination we are enduring each day.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
