'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

Nelson Chamisa was finally cornered and nailed down on why CCC is participating in these elections without even something as basic as a verified voters' roll!

Quizzed on the course of action the opposition intends to take should ZEC continue to hold on to the voter's roll as has been witnessed lately, Chamisa said: "ZEC is a servant institution of the citizens. It is a citizens' institution. It is a national and a citizens' institution. Citizens are the ultimate authority and authors of the Republic. They are the owners of the Republic," reported New Zimbabwe.

"Power resides in the citizens. Legislative, judicial, and even executive. All power is vested in the citizens. So legitimately citizens are demanding that all national processes be done in a particular way. There is no debate about that. That is non-negotiable".

Further challenged to divulge details on whether CCC will partake in "shoddy elections" conducted without a voter's roll, the CCC leader said there is no room for ZEC to lower the standard.

"ZEC has no option but to adhere to acceptable national and global standards for free and fair elections. These elections are national so there is no room for any variation or lowering of the standard. It's not up for debate. It is the citizens who ultimately determine the quality, calibre, standard and nature of the election," he added.

There is room for CCC to lower the standards by participating in the elections knowing fully well they are flawed and that participating will give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. MDC/CCC has been participating in these shoddy elections out of greed.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious - withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Indeed, the participating in these flawed elections, "so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw" should not come as a surprise to anyone who had been following Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends' political performance. The MDC leaders had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms which would have freed ZEC and other state institutions to carry out their democratic duties of delivering free, fair and credible elections. They failed to implement even one meaningful reform in five years. Not one!

SADC, the regional body that had forced Robert Mugabe to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement, agreeing to the need to implement the raft of democratic reforms, wanted the 2013 elections postponed to allow reforms to be implemented, a point Coltart was referred to in the above quotation.

"If you go into the elections next month, you will lose. The elections are done!" SADC leaders had warned Tsvangirai and his MDC friends to their faces.

It was a chance for the MDC leaders to redeem themselves for the having failed to implement the reforms during the GNU. They did not heed the warning for the same reason they had failed to implement the reforms during the GNU - greed.

Ever since the GNU debacle, Zanu PF has ignored demands to implement reforms to ensure elections are free and fair elections confident MDC/CCC will participate in the elections to give the process credibility and legitimacy, just as Coltart stated above. Why indeed, would Zanu PF risk losing power by implementing even a token reform when the party is assured of the opposition's participation NO MATTER HOW FLAWED THE PROCESS GOT!

Chamisa and company are participating in these 2023 elections WITHOUT a verified voters' roll; they have participated in the past with no verified voters' roll out of greed, they are still as greed as ever and therefore they will participate this year guaranteed!

Zimbabwe is in deep, deep trouble; we are failed state. Betrayed by the Mafiosi Zanu PF thugs who are rigging these 2023 elections, betrayed by the sell-outs CCC who are participating in these flawed elections out of greed and betrayed by SADC leaders who are endorsing the rigged elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of callous indifference!

Zimbabweans are not doing themselves any favours by participating in these flawed elections by foolishly believing in MDC/CCC's idiotic winning in rigged elections strategies. CCC's flagship "mass voter registration, mass voting and protecting the vote" strategy is dead in the water. As of 30 May 2022 only ¼ million had registered to vote, according to ZEC's own report. This constituted 4% of CCC's 6 million new voters!

Democracy, people's power, works only when the people are informed and diligent. So far, we, Zimbabweans, have been a naïve and gullible lot. Mnangagwa and his Mafiosi cronies are blundering buffoons and hence the reason the country is in such a mess; it will not take much to outwit these thugs, if only we would apply ourselves!



Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
Most Popular In 7 Days