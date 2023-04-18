Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Take the game of football seriously

47 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe celebrated its 43rd years of self rule and independence and this year's national celebrations were held for the first time in Mashonaland Central Province Mt Darwin.

Forty three years into independence the two biggest Zimbabwe's popular clubs Dynamos and Highlanders played on a makeshift stadium at Mt Darwin Secondary School in Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central Province.

There was nothing wrong for these two popular clubs to meet and entertain the crowd on such a very big stage as per independence celebrations programme because that is the only way being used by Zanu PF government to lure people to come and attend the celebrations as the majority of people are now shunning this day because of the ruling party's idea of politicizing the event.

However the government knew that it was going to hold an independence celebration in Mt Darwin but it failed to prepare the venue to expected standards especially the turf on which the two premiership teams were going to play. This shows how unprepared our government is.

The Mt Darwin High School stadium was not fit for such a high profile match pitting Dynamos and Highlanders. No inspection was done by ZIFA to see whether the stadium was suitable to hold any top flight football. According to FIFA rules stadia should be inspected prior to the start of the match.

It is high time we should do better and stop accepting mediocrity. It was an embarrassment which we will never recover from as a nation.

Zimbabwe needs to be rescued. Professional players are made to play football in an unsanctioned and uninspected ground. If one gets an injury, that's the end of their career. ZIFA needs to be serious. It's the reason our football is in shambles. Nobody will ever take us seriously. The stadium was like a potato field taking words from a renowned former Dynamos coach Moses Chunga.

None of these players have insurance life policies in case they get injured It's the end of their careers. This is a problem when clubs are sponsored by Sakunda. This  country really needs to be rescued. We need to do better as a country.

We should understand that FIFA is very strict on these things. Grounds are inspected and approved before the season begins. Professional footballers just don't play games everywhere.

They had all the time to prepare for the venue to host the national event. If they had started preparing the stadium in January by now the turf would be looking very well.

Football in Zimbabwe is now certified dead no matter how many premiership games we play. I don't think the players enjoyed playing on that bumpy turf. Zimbabwe we can do better.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @ Leokoni.

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabweans won't support leaders who don't accept culpability for economic ruination

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Duo reaps US$300,000 in cement bonanza scam

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean companies descend on the London Stock Exchange

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Gary Ballance retires from cricket four months after Zimbabwe switch

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's Uhuru celebrations now a stale ritual

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

British parliament seeks UK probe into Angel, Gold Mafia cartel

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

Man steals pain killer tablets worth US$3 000

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa promises 'free and fair' election

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Bosso pockets US$35,000 for beating Dembare

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Econet hikes tariffs

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

7-hour power cut for Bulawayo's Eastern suburbs

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Nigerian man discovers Lake Leicester in UK

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

8 miners beat colleague to death over jackhammer

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Ex-Zipra commander says he has nothing to show for his sacrifices

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Twitter threats to litigants in Zimbabwean Exemption Permit court case

7 hrs ago | 374 Views

Esigodini man killed, thrown in disused shaft

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

15 hrs ago | 4343 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

15 hrs ago | 485 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

16 hrs ago | 1153 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

16 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

16 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

16 hrs ago | 2115 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

16 hrs ago | 825 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

16 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

16 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

16 hrs ago | 222 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

16 hrs ago | 512 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

16 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

16 hrs ago | 410 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 481 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

17 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

17 hrs ago | 601 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

17 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

18 Apr 2023 at 20:02hrs | 931 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

18 Apr 2023 at 20:02hrs | 1366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days