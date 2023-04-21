Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

Opinion / Columnist

When we look at the character of Judas in the Bible we notice that one has to belong to a certain group of people in power or has to form his own group that will fight his own brothers and sisters in support of the enemy.

History is doted with Judas type of people for example Morris Nyathi who is famous for selling out the Chimoio base in Mozambique were freedom fighters were planning how to get the masses free from colonial bondage. This lead to the death of many people who were fighting to have people like Nyathi free.The other one which happened in the DRC were one Colonel Mamadu who was fighting rebels and was gaining ground on them had his cover blown out by his own brothers in the national Army leadership who were jealousy of his achievements. They had him killed for USD 20k, they couldn't stomach the young man one day becoming a general .Back home the narrative that King Lobengula sold this country for 2 teaspoons of sugar has been preached several times, what is not talked about is that in Masvingo were the Rhodesia forces were recruiting there forces most of the chiefs in the area were selling out big time. It is a fact the Rhodesia government installed its own chiefs who were "good boys" to them , chiefs who could sell out their own kinsmen.You had black people arresting, beating and killing their own kinsmen in support of the white colonialists.Come to this generation of 'smart things' Judas is still present with us. Take for example some people want to rule the country to the extent of going to the country's former colonizers and their allies and ask for economic sanctions against their own brothers and sisters. They don't even care how many people have to die because of their actions as long as it takes them to state house. They want to make people suffer so that they become hostile to their government and somehow overthrow it and they squiz their way into power.It's 43 years after independence and yet you have people Crying to be removed from fertile land that the freedom fighters gave them, they are making very loud cries asking the government to remove them from fertile soil and be settled on rukangarabwe . They want the people who removed and killed their grandparents for their land to be given the land. This group doesn't see any problem with the murder of mbuya Nehanda and other first chimurenga heroes.Another group is one that is stealing the nation's minerals thereby shortchanging the nation. Minerals that are supposed to benefit a lot of people end up being smuggled by a few individuals and the nation suffers.So we have those willingly fighting on the corner of former colonizers and those who willingly steal the nation's minerals thereby making the people poor.Judas Iscariot, the British American Puppets and the Gold smugglers of today are all destroying the economy of Zimbabwe.The question that is always asked on social media networks especially Twitter is , "saka muchaita sei?"