Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

33 mins ago | Views
When we look at the character of Judas in the Bible we notice that one has to belong to a certain group of people in power or has to form his own group that will fight his own brothers and sisters in support of the enemy. 


History is doted with Judas type of people for example Morris Nyathi who is famous for selling out the Chimoio base in Mozambique were freedom fighters were planning how to get the masses free from colonial bondage. This lead to the death of many people who were fighting to have people like Nyathi free.

The other  one which happened in the DRC were one Colonel Mamadu who was fighting rebels and was gaining ground on them had his cover blown out by his own brothers in the national Army leadership who were jealousy of his achievements. They had him killed  for USD 20k, they couldn't stomach the young man one day becoming a general . 

Back home the narrative that King Lobengula sold this country for 2 teaspoons of sugar has been preached several times, what is not talked about is that in Masvingo were the Rhodesia forces were recruiting there forces most of the chiefs in the area were selling out big time. It is a fact the Rhodesia government installed its own chiefs who were "good boys" to them , chiefs who could sell out their own kinsmen. 

You had black people arresting, beating and killing their own  kinsmen in support of the white colonialists.

Come to this generation of 'smart things' Judas is still present with us. Take for example some people want to rule the country to the extent of going to the country's former colonizers and their allies and ask for economic sanctions against their own brothers and sisters. They don't even care how many people have to die because of their actions as long as it takes them to state house. They want to make people suffer so that they become hostile to their government and somehow overthrow it and they squiz their way into power. 

It's 43 years after independence and yet you have people Crying to be removed from fertile land that the freedom fighters gave them, they are making very loud cries asking the government to remove them from fertile soil and be settled on rukangarabwe . They want the people who removed and killed their grandparents for their land to be given the land. This group doesn't see any problem with the murder of mbuya Nehanda and other first chimurenga heroes.

Another group is one that is stealing the nation's minerals thereby shortchanging the nation. Minerals that are supposed to benefit a lot of people end up being smuggled by a few individuals and the nation suffers.

So we have those willingly fighting on the corner of former colonizers and those who willingly steal the nation's minerals thereby making the people poor. 

Judas Iscariot, the British American Puppets and the Gold smugglers of today are all destroying the economy of Zimbabwe.

The question that is always asked on social media networks especially Twitter is , "saka muchaita sei?"

Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

1 min ago | 1 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

1 min ago | 2 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

4 mins ago | 11 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

6 mins ago | 8 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

7 mins ago | 19 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

12 mins ago | 6 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate cries foul

13 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

13 mins ago | 12 Views

'Black market rates to fall,' dreams RBZ

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Horror experience at Zimbabwe passport office

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe central bank introduces gold-backed digital currency

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Sangoma rapes 13-year-old to 'enhance powers'

14 mins ago | 7 Views

King Mswati III arrives in Zimbabwe for State visit

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Jack hammer thief bashed to death

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

13 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

13 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe govt hands over 8 mobile X-ray trucks

13 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe politics: Lineaments of stock characters

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Highlanders' books open to manipulation

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

21 Apr 2023 at 20:25hrs | 6115 Views

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

21 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1168 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

21 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1763 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1022 Views

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

21 Apr 2023 at 19:50hrs | 531 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

21 Apr 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1658 Views

Nakamba stares at richest football game

21 Apr 2023 at 19:44hrs | 959 Views

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

21 Apr 2023 at 16:30hrs | 607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days