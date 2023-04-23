Good news is we have a digital currency but allow us to trade our minerals

Latest News Editor's Choice


From primary school to high school we are told the importance of minerals but are ordinary Zimbabweans gaining anything from their Zimbabwe's minerals.The only currency that is stable is the mineral value in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean dollar is on its deathbed and that is why the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is introducing a digital currency that is hedged with the value of gold. We know the true value of gold and what is the true benefit of this gold to the nation.

We say Zimbabwe's minerals and natural resources belong to the people and we continue to allow colonial and oppressive laws that do not allow the natural black land owners to take advantage of the God given resources. Let us empower the people of Zimbabwe and allow them to trade in gold, diamond and any other minerals. As one travels around Zimbabwe, you see areas that have mountains, hills and open spaces that have been dug or opened up by local and foreign geologists or miners. It is normal to see local and international traders, some of them either buying from small-scale miners or simply delivering their minerals to Fidelity Printers. Statistically the small to medium miners are the biggest contributors to Fidelity now. Towns like Kadoma, Chegutu and Kwekwe most of the economic activities are funded and sponsored by proceeds of small scale miners.
 
Seeing a hive of activity at some of Zimbabwe's growth points, one would wonder where the money being spent comes from and to one's surprise the motto is that gold is "everywhere". With this in mind, why can't our Government utilise the use of gold, diamonds, and other resources as a means of barter trade and repeal the old colonial law that stopped citizens from trading in gold, diamond and other precious minerals?

What we need as a nation is simply for our Government and the RBZ Governor to amend the mineral laws and fully empower our people by allowing us as citizens to trade in gold, diamonds, and any other mineral.
 
Zimbabwe is one of the richest countries on earth with respect to untapped natural resources per person. The mineral exploration of a nation with one of the world's largest diamond reserves, second largest platinum reserves and over 40 exploitable minerals, this has the potential to turn Zimbabwe into the jewel of Africa again and empower its nationals to be richer than the naturals of Dubai whose natural resources are sand and salt water.
 
Zimbabwe will be the fastest growing economy on earth in the next five years, yes five years-time if this government changes the mineral act and removes the criminalisation of the majority who have the capacity to trade and/or buy the nation's natural resources that are kept within the chosen few.

Going back to the digital currency and its hedging with Zimbabwe's gold Some people argue that gold has no intrinsic value. They say it is a barbaric relic with no monetary qualities. They contend that in a modern economic environment, paper (or digital) currency is the money of choice, and that gold's only worth is as a material for making jewelry.

At the other end of the spectrum are those who assert that gold is an asset with various intrinsic qualities that make it unique and necessary for investors to hold in their portfolios. They believe that investors have as many reasons for investing in gold as there are gold investment vehicles.

The reasons behind Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's hedging gold is because gold enduring value include:
 - Gold is perceived as a symbol of wealth, power, and majesty.
 - Gold has had an exalted position throughout the ages as a highly coveted, even worshipped material.
 - Gold has been used over millennia as jewelry and a means of exchange.
 - Gold has an important economic role as a means of exchange should currency collapse.
 - Gold is a store of value and thus an investment opportunity for individuals.
 - Gold is rare and difficult to extract.
 - Gold is malleable and can be formed as needed for use in, among others, electronics, dentistry, medical tools, and the defense, aerospace, and automotive industries.
 - Gold is durable and noncorrosive.
 - Gold has visual beauty and magnetic appeal.

With these facts it proves that gold is the true value that this nation can benefit from.
 
Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi contact: +263772278161

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
Most Popular In 7 Days