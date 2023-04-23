Zanu PF is rigging 2023 and CCC is participating out of greed; it's insane. Even the mentally challenged must know this

Opinion / Columnist

"You should be ashamed of yourself! How can you keep attacking Nelson Chamisa and his CCC party? They are the only hope for Zimbabwe!" came the caustic attack.How naïve!In my article, I had said Zanu PF was rigging the 2023 elections and Chamisa and company knew the election was flawed, knew that by participating they were giving Zanu PF legitimacy and were participating regardless out of greed.When I reminded the attacker that what I said was based on what David Coltart's confession, admitting the same things. "David Coltart was wrong and you must stop quoting him!" Came the reply.Tendai Biti is one other senior MDC/CCC leader who has admitted on the futility of participating in these elections without first implementing the reforms. "Look, you can't keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections," said Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi."So, you can't continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed."Indeed, SADC leaders wanted the 2013 Elections postponed to allow time for the implementation of the reforms and warned Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friend of the folly of participating with no reforms."In 2013 the Maputo Summit, in June 2013, before the elections, the Maputo Summit was all about having the elections postponed – the SADC summit. I went there," Dr Ibbo Mandaza, Director of SAPES, told Journalist Violet Gonda."I was there at the Summit and Mugabe pretended to agree to a postponement of the elections. If you recall, the postponement was based on the need to reform at least electoral laws."And after that Summit, Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, all of them were called to a separate meeting by the Heads of State of SADC in the absence of Mugabe, that same evening. And they were told; I was sitting there outside the room with Mac Maharaj; they were told 'if you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done'."Yeah! But why blame MDC/CCC leaders alone for the GNU's failure to implement any reforms, the critic argued. After all, Zanu PF and MDC were partners in the GNU.The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to election MDC/CCC leaders into power on the understanding they would implement the needed democratic changes to end the Zanu PF dictatorship, as the party's name implied. The people did not risk all to elect MDC leaders to implement reforms only to expect Zanu PF to perform the task.Nelson Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have not only failed to implement even one meaningful democratic reform in 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU, but worst of all they are participating in flawed elections to perpetuate the dictatorship out of selfish greed. It is the duty of every rational person out there to hold MDC/CCC leaders to account for selling out.Besides, those who have failed to condemn MDC/CCC leaders for and continued to give them the political support are just as guilty of giving Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuating the dictatorship. Whilst Chamisa and company are participating out of greed they are doing so out of ignorance, in this case, born out of the stubborn refusal to face facts.Zanu PF is blatantly rigging the 2023 elections. The party has, once again, failed to produce a verified voters' roll, denied 3 million in the diaspora the vote, is squandering US$ billions bribing officials to rig the elections and bribing the opposition to participate no matter flawed the process, etc., etc.We, the ordinary citizens cannot stop the elections going ahead, not this late in the process. What we can do is make sure that Zanu PF, CCC and SADC (whose endorsing and granting legitimacy is key) know we condemn this election process because it is flawed, condemn CCC for participating out of greed and demand that Zanu PF is deny political legitimacy.We, the people, can agree to disagree on many things but cannot afford to disagree of this fundamental point that Zanu PF is rigging these 2023 elections and that participating is to give Zanu PF legitimacy is insane! With the nation in serious economic and political trouble precisely because for 43 years we have failed to deal with this curse of rigged elections and bad governance; are we going to fail ourselves yet again.Coltart and his MDC/CCC friends have betrayed the nation in failing to implement the democratic reforms and in refraining from participating in the flawed elections until reforms were implemented. Greed got the better of them and rules the roost. Still, his confession that boycotting the flawed elections until reforms are implemented was spot on in 2013 and is still spot on now."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious - withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."2023, JUST LIKE 2013 AND 2018, ELECTION PROCESS IS SO FLAWED PARTICIPATING WILL ONLY GIVE ZANU PF LEGITIMACY. DOING SO, IS INSANE!The writing is on the wall and will be shouted out from the rooftops. So that this time not even the mentally challenged will say they did not know Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections and CCC is participating out of greed.