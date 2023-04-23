Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

51 mins ago | Views
"It is stupid to think Zanu PF will reform itself out of power. It is also dumb stupid to suggest boycotting of elections when Mwonzora is lurking in the shadows to fill that void," shot Osama23. Shooting from the hip! 

It is indeed stupid to expect Zanu PF to reform itself out of office hence the reason the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC/CCC for the express purpose of implementing the reforms. If I have said this once, I have said it 100 times today alone!

If you think it is dumb stupid "to suggest boycotting of elections when Mwonzora is lurking in the shadows to fill that void". It is even worse to participate in the flawed election to stop Mwonzora winning the few gravy train seats because the principal beneficiary here is Zanu PF who set the trap.

A rat on it's own will avoid a trap. Introduce the competition and the rat throws all caution to the wind. It doesn't matter how many other dead rats it has seen caught in the trap, all it is thinking about is "If I don't get that nut quick, some other rat will!" VHAMBU! Pwete-e-e!

Mnangagwa is a buffoon, the recent Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary proved that point beyond all reasonable doubt, still he, just like Mugabe before him, understands that Zimbabwe's opposition leaders are as greedy and reckless as competing rats.

Zimbabwe's 2008 elections took place when the country was facing its worst ever economic meltdown; inflation was a nauseating 500 billion %, the economy had all but collapse, unemployment had soared to 90% plus, etc., etc. The people were restless for meaningful political change, as one might well imagine! Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies resorted to blatant cheating and wanton violence to retain their iron grip on political power.
However, the cheating and wanton violence were so outrageous that not even SADC and AU, who had always turned a blind eye to Zanu PF rigged elections in the past, could endorse the 2008 elections as a legitimate process.

Mugabe was forced to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement (GPA) agreeing to the need for Zimbabwe to implement the raft of democratic reforms designed to restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free elections.

Properly implemented the reforms would have stopped Zanu PF rigging future elections.

The task of implementing the reforms were left to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends for the obvious reason – Zanu PF would never reform itself out of power.

Alas! MDC leaders took their eyes off the ball, and they failed to implement even one token reform in five years of the GNU. Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the ministerial E-class Mercedes Benz, the generous salaries and allowances, the US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc., etc. In return the MDC leaders throw the reforms out of the window. Not even one token reform was implemented in five years!

So, Zanu PF emerged out of the 2008 to 2013 GNU with all the party's dictatorial powers including the carte blanche powers to rig elections. The party was careful to ensure it gave up a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate in the election no matter how flawed and illegal the process got. Zanu PF needs to maintain the multi-party democracy façade to avoid SADC dismissing the election as a farce as happened in 2008.

Mnangagwa has spiced up the opposition bait by creating POLAD a political body composed of the losing presidential candidates who publicly endorsed the 2018 elections as free, fair and credible and endorsed him as the legitimately elected president. They were rewarded with a new car each plus other freebies.

I once taught an adult education "O" level Mathematic class. It was hard work. And soon realised that for many of the students it was mission impossible because, forget doing form one and two, they had not completed grade seven. How can anyone comprehend the complexities of trigonometry when they have not mastered simple Arithmetic!
    
Similarly, if one has failed to understand the democratic reforms are and that MDC leaders sold out big time by failing to implement even one reform during the GNU, this is primary school stuff. It is naïve to expect them to comprehend the futility of participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and perpetuating the dictatorship.

Nelson Chamisa and the few of his CCC friends who win the few gravy train seats on offer as bait benefit. Douglas Mwonzora and Lovemore Madhuku and the rest in the opposition camp benefit too from the POLAD freebies. The real big losers here are the ordinary Zimbabweans who are paying dearly for the consequences of 43 years and counting of Zanu PF corrupt and tyrannical rule. Explaining all this to Osama23 is a complete waste of time, it is teaching University stuff to a grade one!

Osama23 is blissfully content participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating his/her own suffering just to stop Mwonzora winning any gravy train seats on offer as bait. He/she will not stop Mnangawa giving Mwonzora the POLAD freebies.

If Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance had boycotted the 2018 elections, for example, it is rich to argue that SADC and AU would not have noticed. The opposition boycott would have been even more effective is they had done so in 2013 because it was none other than SADC leaders themselves who had proposed a boycott. But, again explaining all this to Osama23 is a waste of time, it is all water off a buck's back.

Of course, the POLAD freebies are a small price for Mnangagwa to pay for the guaranteed participation in the flawed elections of Chamisa, his supporters and all the misguided Osama23s out there.

If I had to name one reason why Zanu PF has ridden roughshod over this nation then it must hubris. Hubris in the form of greed and breath-taking incompetence on the part of the MDC/CCC leaders. Naivety and ignorance on the part of the populous; the stubborn ignorance of people like Osama23 who think they know when in fact they don't know.

It is most disconcerting that anyone would participate in flawed elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy, boast of the worthless trophy they have won and yet remain blissfully ignorant of the priceless price they have paid. Even after 43 years of rigged elections they are the one failing to see the trap and are caught by the neck like a rat!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC, #Zanu_PF, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

LISTEN: Song uses Mnangagwa's speech to encourage youth to work hard

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

30 mins ago | 8 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

30 mins ago | 103 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

31 mins ago | 111 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

54 mins ago | 36 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

56 mins ago | 171 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

ZITF roars to life

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Nkayi snake bite victim gets artificial limb

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Unpaid fees threaten Bosso camp

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange Unit 7 clocks full load of 300MW

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cattle sales still banned at ZITF

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Cholera death toll rises to 17 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Trade Fair fever grips Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Spacious Luna Park welcomes Trade fair visitors

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Sikhala's wife breaks down

16 hrs ago | 2425 Views

ANC wants South Africa to withdraw ICC membership

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Regime change' NGO disapproves of King Mswati opening ZITF

16 hrs ago | 549 Views

Highlanders FC replica jerseys available from May

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bus conductor arrested over smuggling

16 hrs ago | 690 Views

ZITF slashes entry prices by half

16 hrs ago | 492 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days