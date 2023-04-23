Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

4 hrs ago | Views
Five days ago, Nelson Chamisa was asked by Blessing Mhlanga on HStv Zimbabwe's #FreeTalk [see clip and YouTube link below] why he says his #CCC is strong when it only has three office bearers; like Zambia's immediate past ruling party of former President Edgar Lungu, which is now dead like a dodo with just three officer bearers since 2021, after it lost power ignominiously.



The Mhlanga-Chamisa @HStvZim interview on this went like:

MHLANGA:

"How do you say you are strong Advocate Chamisa you have got a party that only has a president, a spokesperson - an interim spokesperson - and a deputy spokesperson and no other POSITION"?

CHAMISA:

"Do you know Mr Chibaya? What is his role? I'm just asking you because we have all the necessary FUNCTIONS; organising, elections you name it, and we are FUNCTIONING very well, and we are so happy; the leadership that is being provided is excellent".

OBSERVATION:

Three things are very clear from this telling interview.

First, Chamisa challenged Mhlanga's assertion [which is actually a widely shared view in the public domain] that #CCC has three officials - himself, Mahere and Ostallos and only added a fourth, Chibaya and pointed to a fifth, with a role on elections [thought to be Ian Makone].

This means Chamisa confirmed four officials by name and suggested five positions, without naming the fifth official responsible for it. From this, it is self-evident that out of the five officials, only three - namely Chamisa, Mahere and Ostallos – are the most active and the most visible. They run #CCC.

Second, and significantly, while Mhlanga's question was pointedly about "positions" and positions only; Chamisa's answer was on the one hand about "POSITIONS" and on the other hand about "FUNCTIONS', in what is a display of his new stock phrase, "the doctrine of strategic ambiguity", which might politically backfire like a boomerang.

Positions are not functions and functions are not positions.

On positions, as has been indicated above, Chamisa effectively conceded that at best there are four and no more than five officials with positions in #CCC. He then made a sweeping statement that, "we have all the "NECESSARY FUNCTIONS" and "we are FUNCTIONING very well and are so happy, the leadership that is being provided is excellent".

In other words, the long and short of it is that the four or five officials in post are performing ALL THE NECESSARY FUNCTIONS.

Third, the one and only inescapable conclusion from the foregoing is that Chamisa is either finding himself in the deep end, out of his depth and running out of breadth; or he is deliberately and purposefully saying and doing dysfunctional things to achieve assured political failure, for reasons that will only become apparent to all and sundry sooner or later.

Which is which? Time will tell.

For now, there can be no gainsaying that these are matters of immense public interest in light of the forthcoming general election, which need to be unmasked and debated robustly, without fear or favour!


Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Officials

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

13 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

13 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1907 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders fail to make request to facilitate their return home

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

Bosso's Ndhlovu in Austria trials

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mukamba boost for Dynamos

18 hrs ago | 358 Views

180 000 ZEP holders awaiting legal challenge outcome

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

UK MPs want Mnangagwa invite cancelled

18 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe price spikes spook consumers

18 hrs ago | 826 Views

No photos please, Auxillia security tells villagers

18 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chief tells govt to 'pamper us some more'

18 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chinese steel plant now 60% complete

18 hrs ago | 360 Views

Govt must act sensibly on civil servants wages

18 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Embrace smart cities concept'

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Epworth tittle deeds ignite raging debate

18 hrs ago | 595 Views

Fraud suspect to spend more time in remand prison

18 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife trial deferred

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Sikhala's wife weeps over hubby's jailing

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Gweru set to duplicate traffic lights

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

'2,8 million Zimbabweans unemployed'

18 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa engages ZRA for more water

18 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa rally disrupter gets 2 charges

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe electricity supply improves

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

7-day ultimatum for unscrupulous suppliers

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

2 400 meat vendors arrested, butcheries closed

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZITF roars to life

18 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Varsity open to everyone

18 hrs ago | 198 Views

Councillors in massive workshops looting scam

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Treasury unearths fraud in public procurement

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Judge quits as tribunal is sworn in

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Sister-in-law's hand cut with chainsaw

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bogus cement dealers flee country

18 hrs ago | 348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days