'Your vote counts!' said Obama. Only selective amnesia: politics (Sapo) sufferers believe it's equally true in Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans suffer from selective amnesia, a peculiar variant that affects their political thinking. I will call it selective amnesia: politics (Sapo).

Amnesia
"Amnesia is a general term describing memory loss. Symptoms include memory loss, confusion and the inability to recognise familiar faces or places. Some of the causes of temporary amnesia include concussion, severe illness and high fever, emotional stress, some drugs and electroconvulsive therapy," Google definition.

Selective Amnesia
That is easy, it is a type of amnesia in which the sufferer loses only certain parts of their memory.
Some wise guy posted a video of former USA President Barack Obama with the caption "If I hear anybody say their vote does not matter!" It was a recording from two years ago. Press the play button and what followed is a persuasive and impassioned plea for people to go out and vote!

"You cannot compare Zimbabwe elections to American elections; one is cough syrup the other is rat poison. In America you vote matters because the process is free, fair and credible. In Zimbabwe the elections are rigged; your participation is only important in helping the regime maintain the lie the process is free and fair," came the first response.

"Democracy is on the ballot!" came the reply, quoting President Obama.

"For America, yes. Not Zimbabwe! You are suffering from selective amnesia!"

For the sake brevity I will just jump back to some definitions.
When it comes to elections Zimbabweans suffer from selective amnesia: Politics variant.

Selective Amnesia; Politics (Sapo) variant
It is a type of amnesia in which the sufferer loses memory of what flaws, irregularities and illegalities that rendered the past elections undemocratic, null and void. Their memory reverts to everything one would expect if the elections was free, fair and credible. This is the preferred default position because it is the cosy comfort zone, for obvious reasons.

If you accept the last election was rigged then you have to answer the difficult question of "What have you done to make sure the present elections are not going to be rigged too?" The question looms large and even more menacing when you know Zimbabwe has never ever held free, fair and credible elections ever since the country's independence 43 years ago. When there is a mountain of evidence already that Zanu PF is rigging these elections.

You can well imagine the interchange that followed:
"Progress is on the ballot!"
"Sapo!"
"Justice is on the ballot!"
"Sapo!"

Nelson Chamisa and his fellow CCC leaders are hell bent on participating in these elections. Of course, they know Zanu PF has rigged elections in the past and is rigging these elections. If anyone is suffering from Sapo, they are and, more significantly, they know it.

"My name is not on the ballot, but progress is on the ballot!"

"Rubbish! Zimbabwe is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss because we have lacked the common sense to admit Zanu PF is rigging elections and the political will to implement the democratic reforms and stop the rigging."

Cure for selective amnesia
Treatment involves creating a safe, comfortable space that will allow memories to return. In some cases, doctors will recommend hypnosis and psychotherapy. Most individuals with dissociative amnesia recover their memories once their amnesia resolves.

Cure for selective amnesia: Politics variant
The truth is Nelson Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have never lost their memory, their political will to implement even one token reforms during the GNU, for example, evaporated into thin air when Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They have often complained of rigged elections but that was only to please their supporters. CCC will never implement the reforms and deliver free and fair elections; they wasted the golden chance to do so during the GNU, it is naïve to expect them to do so now.
 
Chamisa and his CCC friends are participating in these flawed elections out of greed and their supporters are doing so out of ignorance and/or fear. There is no cure for greed other than the gullible supporters finally opening their eyes and realise they are being conned. The cure for ignorance and fear is education, education and education!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

