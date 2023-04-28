Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why RBZ introduced the Gold-backed digital currency

32 mins ago | Views
With the local currency on a free-fall and Zimbabwe already a digital economy, ninety six percent of our transactions traded on digital platforms. The digital currency was long overdue. Zimbabwe is one of the world's top gold producers and the mineral is one of Zimbabwe's top foreign currency earners.  Gold is one of Zimbabwe's stable products and the use of gold as a currency and as a store of value is not new and has been in existence throughout history of mankind, and gold trading has undergone several signiﬁcant changes over the years.

Nowadays the gold market is a global market, with gold being traded on exchanges around the world. Gold has been a valuable commodity for centuries and its trading has evolved signiﬁcantly over time.

The history of gold trading can be traced back to ancient civilisations, where gold was used as a form of currency and as a symbol of wealth and power. It has been suggested that gold was mined as early as A.D. 600 in Rhodesia by Asians, and also that the gold trade was important to the Zimbabwe state only after its initial development by a religious elite28.

The use of gold as a currency and as a store of value has continued throughout history, and gold trading has undergone several signiﬁcant changes over the years. One of the most signiﬁcant developments in the history of gold trading was the creation of gold standards, which were systems in which the value of a country's currency was pegged to the value of gold. This allowed for more stable and predictable exchange rates, as the value of gold was relatively stable compared to other commodities.

The gold standard was widely adopted during the 19th and early 20th centuries, and it played a signiﬁcant role in the global economy. However, the gold standard was eventually abandoned, and gold began to be traded more like other commodities, with the value of gold being determined by supply and demand forces.

The modern gold market is a global market, with gold being traded on exchanges around the world. The largest market for gold is the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), which is based in London and is responsible for setting the daily price of gold. Other major gold markets include the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the New York Mercantile Exchange, and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Gold is traded in a variety of forms, including physical gold in the form of coins, bars, and jewelry, as well as ﬁnancial instruments such as futures contracts, options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These ﬁnancial instruments allow investors to gain exposure to the gold market without actually owning physical gold.

The development of electronic trading platforms has also had a signiﬁcant impact on the gold market, as it has made it easier for investors to buy and sell gold and other commodities online. This has increased the liquidity of the gold market and has made it more accessible to investors around the world.

One of the key drivers of the gold market is investor demand, which can be inﬂuenced by a variety of factors such as economic conditions, political instability, and currency values. Gold is often seen as a safe haven asset during times of economic uncertainty, as it has a track record of maintaining its value during times of ﬁnancial turmoil.

In recent years, there has been increasing demand for gold from emerging markets such as China and India, as the growing middle class in these countries has led to an increase in demand for gold jewelry and other gold-based products. There has also been an increase in demand for gold from central banks around the world, as many central banks have been increasing their gold reserves as a way to diversify their holdings and protect against currency ﬂuctuations.

The gold market has also been impacted by advances in technology and the development of new methods for extracting and processing gold. For example, the use of cyanide leaching has made it easier and more cost-effective to extract gold from low-grade ore deposits, which has increased the global supply of gold.

In conclusion, the evolution of gold trading has been shaped by a variety of factors, including the development of gold standards, the growth of global markets, the impact of technology, and changes in investor demand. Gold has remained a valuable and sought-after commodity for centuries, and it is likely to continue to play a signiﬁcant role in the global economy for years.

Hence, RBZ has jumped on the bandwagon to adopt a digital currency in order to stabilise our ever-depreciating Zimbabwe "dollar". 


Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabweans will wake up after elections…well, hopefully!

39 mins ago | 48 Views

'Your vote counts!' said Obama. Only selective amnesia: politics (Sapo) sufferers believe it's equally true in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa in bid to weather Kasukuwere's influence

11 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Haruzivishe takes Sikhala's case to British Parliament

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa entangled in massive chrome scandal

11 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa buys swanky US$54 million presidential jet

13 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Sikhala's ruling postponed to May

13 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ngarivhume jailed 4 years over 2020 nationwide protest call

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Snooker player stabbed for failing to take game advice

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Wife basher on the run

19 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZITF UPDATE: Umnyi, umtshwankela juice launched

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Ex-wife breaks into hubby's room steals

20 hrs ago | 915 Views

Meet Shona guy who sings Afrikaans

28 Apr 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1288 Views

Zambezi River Authority further limits Kariba Dam water usage

28 Apr 2023 at 07:05hrs | 611 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete

28 Apr 2023 at 07:05hrs | 681 Views

Ncube frets over runaway forex rate

28 Apr 2023 at 07:04hrs | 1940 Views

Businesses ditch Zimdollar

28 Apr 2023 at 07:04hrs | 1158 Views

SA's scrap of special work permits, Zimbabwe migrants will be exposed

28 Apr 2023 at 07:03hrs | 1144 Views

Zanu-PF moots more primary poll reruns

28 Apr 2023 at 07:02hrs | 611 Views

Zimbabwe govt appears stumped by latest Zimdollar slide

28 Apr 2023 at 07:02hrs | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Carnival roars to life

28 Apr 2023 at 07:01hrs | 163 Views

Heads must roll over Gold Mafia exposè, says CCC

28 Apr 2023 at 07:01hrs | 347 Views

Africa is no one's underdog, says Chiwenga

28 Apr 2023 at 07:00hrs | 557 Views

Harare goes after litterbugs

28 Apr 2023 at 06:59hrs | 202 Views

Govt orders wheat to pay back loans

28 Apr 2023 at 06:58hrs | 168 Views

Zinara blasts contractors over shoddy jobs

28 Apr 2023 at 06:58hrs | 317 Views

Bus crash toll rises to 14

28 Apr 2023 at 06:57hrs | 429 Views

King Mswati III calls for removal of Zimbabwe sanctions

28 Apr 2023 at 06:57hrs | 141 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Tongai Muzenda

28 Apr 2023 at 06:56hrs | 488 Views

Man (22) rapes granny (90) for ritual purposes

27 Apr 2023 at 23:24hrs | 1019 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume convicted over 2020 'shutdown' tweet

27 Apr 2023 at 20:33hrs | 718 Views

EU ambassador says Zimbabwe should clean 'negative perception'

27 Apr 2023 at 20:33hrs | 532 Views

BCC closes roads for ZITF 2023

27 Apr 2023 at 20:32hrs | 352 Views

Tongai Muzenda dies

27 Apr 2023 at 20:32hrs | 1009 Views

Vee Mhofu calls for justice from ZIMURA

27 Apr 2023 at 14:29hrs | 482 Views

Young Miners4ED, speak

27 Apr 2023 at 14:25hrs | 1130 Views

ZlMURA board member exposes Albert Nyathi

27 Apr 2023 at 13:25hrs | 1762 Views

Mazowe miner electrocuted

27 Apr 2023 at 13:21hrs | 565 Views

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

27 Apr 2023 at 10:06hrs | 3806 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

27 Apr 2023 at 09:43hrs | 2063 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

27 Apr 2023 at 09:09hrs | 334 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

27 Apr 2023 at 09:08hrs | 593 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

27 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 797 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

27 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 2289 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

27 Apr 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1298 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

27 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 7426 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 648 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

27 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 785 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

27 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1052 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days