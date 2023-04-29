Why does Africa feel it has to be a slave to one global power or the other?

Opinion / Columnist

Will Africa ever be truly free?That is the question that always bugs my mind, as I watch the manner in which our leaders appear perpetually trapped in a 'slave mentality' - whereby, they believe that we need to be subservient to one global power or the other.It appears as if they are frightened, if not downright petrified, of an Africa that can stand its ground - refusing to be a subject of both the West and East in their continued struggle for global hegemony.This is exactly what we currently witness in South Africa, whose government is clearly at sixes and sevens over how to handle the arrest warrant issued on 17th March 2023 by the ICC (International Criminal Court) on Russia's President Vladimir Putin, on allegations of war crimes committed by his forces in Ukraine.This stems from accusations that Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova (Russian Federation Commissioner for Children's Rights) forcibly transferred about 16,226 children from occupied regions in Ukraine to Russia - whom they claim were sent for 'adoption by Russian families and re-education', in itself a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.With an impending visit by Putin to the southern African nation in August 2023 for the 15th BRICS Summit - the Cyril Ramaphosa administration is running around, like headless chicken, in an attempt to figure out how to deal with the warrant.A few days ago, Ramaphosa made a shocking announcement to the effect that Pretoria had resolved to withdraw from the ICC - only to embarrassingly retract that declaration hours later.Now, he has set up a inter-ministerial committee to formulate how the country can handle this tricky matter.The administration is desperate to avoid a repeat of the humiliating incident of 2015, when Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir, again with an ICC arrest warrant over his head, was not arrested upon his visit to South Africa.This failure was in stark contrast to South Africa's obligations - both under its own domestic and international law - since they are a signatory to, and ratified, the Geneva Convention.However, the deeper question is, "Why this dilemma? Why not simply adhere to, and implement - without fear or favor - what a country would have signed up to?"Well, it is not that simple.The major problem is that our countries are not really free and independent.This is not solely confined to South Africa, but transcends the entire continent - where we find countries that appear prone to being puppets or stooges of one global superpower or the other.When we hear our leaders, including in my own Zimbabwe - speak glowingly about being 'independent' from Western colonial and neo-colonial domination - all it means is that they have chosen to now be under the control of Eastern powers, namely Russia and China.In the same vein, if a leader is feverishly anti-Russia or China, it does not necessarily mean they are exercising their 'independence' - but rather, they are usually under the thumb of Western nations, as the US, UK, or others in Europe.As such, whether it is Ramaphosa in South Africa, or Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe, or any other African leader - their seemingly anti-imperialist stances are predominantly driven by their subservience to Russia and China.There is no 'independence' whatsoever to talk about.A truly independent leader would be able to speak frankly to both the West and East in condemnation of anything they may do wrong - as well as resisting, in equal measure, any acts of undue influence or interference by either side.This should also apply to those in the opposition - who seek to become national leaders in the future.That would be genuine 'non-alignment and independence'.Nonetheless, what we observe, in utter disgust and disgrace - particularly in my own Zimbabwe - are leaders who readily criticize the West for what they may perceive as terrible, but never utter a word when it comes to China or Russia.In fact, despite undeniable violations of international law by Russia - countries as Zimbabwe and South Africa have not only disturbingly desisted from calling out this barbaric act - but, have actually voted in favor of this invasion of another sovereign state (Ukraine).Nonetheless, when the US and her allies launched their own criminal attacks and invasions of sovereign states, as Iraq, Afghanistan - they were all too eager to issue condemnations.That is a classic case of double standards - not to be expected from those claiming to be 'non-aligned and independent'.What is good enough for the gander should be good enough for the goose.Any violation of international law should be blind to geopolitical leanings - and, be regarded without fear and favor, especially by those portraying themselves as champions of 'anti-imperialism'.If the ICC is viewed as acting in a biased manner - turning a blind eye to the criminality of the West, yet forcefully enforcing the law on the rest - then, these supposed 'non-aligned independent' states should hold the court accountable.Nevertheless, this can never, and should never, mean joining the bandwagon of those cherry-picking which laws to apply, and which to ignore, purely dependent on who is being targeted.In Zimbabwe we already know that there is selective application of the law - whereby, opposition leaders are arrested without any hesitation on various charges, including spurious ones.Yet, those aligned to power are never brought to book - or if, by some strange reason, they are arrested - bail is easily granted, and their cases more likely to be thrown out by the courts, even based on flimsy defenses.However, if I am to be sincerely 'non-aligned and independent' - there is no way I will ever agitate for any opposition figures, genuinely accused of committing crimes, to be left scot-free and not be charged - simply because laws are applied selectively in the country.The dictates of the law and courts need to be respected.In so doing, whether the ICC is biased or not, Putin's arrest warrant should be respected - no matter what 'other considerations' may be at play.Any dispute with the conduct of the ICC should be dealt with openly and frankly - however, if a nation is demanded by international law (which South Africa willingly signed up to) then, it should be seen to respect its obligations.This mentality that 'an enemy of my enemy is my friend' is meaningless and quite disingenuous.We can not have a continent of leaders who blindly support indicted war criminals just because they are also enemies of the West, or backed our liberation struggles.That is a foolish way to go through life!We need leaders who are guided by principles - rather than misguided loyalties.If the West does wrong - then, we need to fearlessly speak out and condemn them.Likewise, if the East does wrong - we equally have to speak out and condemn them.That is what real 'non-alignment and independence' entails!We can not have leaders whose notion of 'non-alignment and independence' is merely acting brave and fearless against the West - but, suddenly become meek and subservient in their relations with the East.It is also true the other way round.Africans now need to stand up for themselves, and be counted as an independent people who can think and make decisions for themselves.As the situation stands today, all we have is a weak cowardly continent - which always feels the need to have a big brother watching its back.This whole 'bravery' in criticizing the West is not really motivated by some inwards self-confidence and unflinching principles - but rather, is a way of proving a leader's loyalty to China or Russia.All this is in the hope of currying favor, and hopefully also be protected and supported in the future.That is definitely not non-alignment and independence, but slavery and cowardice!We now need to shed this slave mentality - whereby, we always feel we need to serve one master or another.Is this a result of centuries of foreign domination - such that we now lack the confidence to be our own people?Why can we not stand on our own as a continent?