Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

3 hrs ago | Views
LEGAL think tank, Veritas has expressed doubts that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will order postponement of this year's general elections after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora mounted a court challenge.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already said he would proclaim the date for the elections this month and his Zanu-PF party and the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change are busy preparing for the plebiscite.

Mwonzora and his party approached the ConCourt seeking an order to stop Mnangagwa from proclaiming the election dates because of the controversy surrounding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's delimitation report.

In its latest Election Watch publication, Veritas said if the ConCourt ruled against Mwonzora, the new delimitation boundaries would be used and elections would be held after August 20, 2023.

"The reason why the court's decision is important for the date of the forthcoming general election lies in section 161(2) of the Constitution, which states that if a delimitation of electoral boundaries is completed less than six months before an election, the newly-delimited boundaries will not apply to the election," Veritas said.

"Hence if the court decides that the recent delimitation, despite its faults, is constitutionally valid then the newly-delimited boundaries will apply to the general election so long as it is held six months or more after the delimitation report was published.

"The report was published in Proclamation 1 of 2023 on the 20th February 2023, so if the delimitation is to apply then the general election must be held after the 20th of August."

It added: "Whether the court will order a postponement of the elections is doubtful because there is nothing in the Constitution or the Electoral Act expressly giving the court power to make such an order."

Veritas said if the court sets aside the delimitation report, elections would be held under the old electoral boundaries which would not require postponement of the elections.

Veritas also said Mnangagwa's decisions on time-limits for other processes in general elections, such as nomination of candidates would also determine the day the elections are going to be held.

"The law, as we have described it, gives a considerable range of dates for electoral processes to be held," Veritas said.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Poll, #Veritas, #Postpone

Comments

Neat 6 roomed gwabalanda house to let


Must Read

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

3 hrs ago | 1140 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Corruption tarnishing Zimbabwe's image

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Family crisis in the West

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bread price jumps 109% in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

CCC linked ZCTU says 'No party owns us'

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe police tell journalists to 'stick to your mandate'

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority partners Emirates, SAA

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Bulawayo needs to be prime shooting location for films'

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

State-assisted funeral for Chief Sigola

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Nationwide registration blitz underway

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Rufaro upgrade misses derby target

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

SA officials intercept truck smuggling cigarettes worth R20m

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Ex-minister released from Chikurubi Female Prison

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mnangagwa plots Angel retribution for embarrassing him

11 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Gwanda receives two ambulances from aspiring Zanu-PF candidate

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

24 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

24 hrs ago | 2853 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

24 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

24 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

24 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

24 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

24 hrs ago | 882 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 641 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

02 May 2023 at 08:58hrs | 205 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

01 May 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1803 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

01 May 2023 at 19:38hrs | 224 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

01 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1367 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 330 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 789 Views

Chief Sigola dies

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 1606 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 800 Views

No more open air worship for church

01 May 2023 at 19:18hrs | 805 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

01 May 2023 at 19:17hrs | 1570 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

01 May 2023 at 19:09hrs | 786 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2813 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2121 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1609 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2282 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 465 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days