Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Hwange's graveyard a tourism hanging fruit!

48 mins ago | Views
Rutendo Mapfumo is one of the few scribes who deserve special mention in a Hall of Fame of Zimbabwean journalists because of her doggedness, which leaves latter day fundis salivating with awe in terms of news gathering.

To the uninitiated, Mapfumo is a Hwange-based journo whose passion for The Fourth Estate is what may be described in modern day lingo as second to none. She loves journalism with a passion. At times, however, we are diametrically opposite especially on gender-related issues.

One character that comes to mind is  Monita Rajpal a Cable News Network anchor and correspondent or the likes of the late ZBC current affairs and research manager Freedom Moyo who used to take no prisoners when it came to news gathering and the so-called piece to camera.

His (Moyo) closeness to Yours Truly did not deter him from reporting anything negative concerning the latter's area of jurisdiction.

The same also applies to Mapfumo whom some may believe has some  form of 'chemistry' between her and Yours Truly which, however, is not the case as several decades in terms of age separate the two of us.

She is more of a younger sister than anything else.

During one of our escapades in Hwange's imbibing places, she 'discovered' that the coal-mining town is endowed with a tourist low hanging fruit in the form of a disused cemetery.

For the record, we are both teetotalers.

This hanging fruit has nothing to do with the Kamandama Underground cemetery where 427 miners perished in an underground shaft on June 6, 1972 following an explosion.

Despite several rescue efforts, all the bodies could not be brought to surface as the shaft was deemed unsafe for any rescue efforts.

There have been calls to turn this cemetery into a tourist attraction place but in vain.

Yours Truly was completely gobsmacked when it was revealed to him that the current Hwange bus terminus is situated on top of a cemetery with several graves. The terminus is located in Lwendulu high density suburb.

As a person who does not believe on taking things at face vulue, Yours Truly had to embark on a 'fact-finding' mission in trying to establish the truth behind this phenomenon, which is at times discussed in hushed tones.

Three elders who settled in the then Wankie area in the early 1960s intimated to Yours Truly that indeed this popular transport terminus was constructed on top of graves despite fierce resistance from locals.

It is said during the initial stages of terminus' operations, sounds mimicking beating of traditional drums could be heard in the wee hours of the morning among other strange happenings.

One of the elders confided and also challenged Yours Truly to conduct a nocturnal visit to the terminus and observe what happens at exactly 2317 hours on that particular tall woody plant.

He also said strange but interesting things also happen at the disused ablution block situated on the eastern side of the so-called renkini. And this happens towards midnight on a regular basis.

However, Yours Truly is yet to establish the veracity of such tidings but will keep the readers posted on any development concerning such interesting issues. This is worth probing.

While the tourism industry is all about travelling and touring, this terminus could be the first of its kind to be constructed on a graveyard and in the process contributing immensely to passenger movement.

Meanwhile, the minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona recently announced the rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road whose dilapidated state was now proving to be anathema to the tourism industry.

"To the people of Zimbabwe, as we started this week (last week) Bitumen World has moved in and it has ten groups that will be working on the road," minister Mhona said.

 "Currently, we will attend to all damaged sections. We have scoped the road and have seen that 60 kilometres are extensively damaged. We have scoped in particular 30 kilometres before Hwange and also stretches in the Lupane area."

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Till we meet again in the next column.

Comments always welcome on: dubebasill@gmail.com or Twitter@DubeBurzil

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mnangagwa's Minister 'torments' NUST female student

24 mins ago | 63 Views

Ireland continues recruiting nurses from Zimbabwe

27 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans fire warning shots

44 mins ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo City Council pockets US$290K from parking

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa's UK visit fails to thaw relations

45 mins ago | 103 Views

Cracks emerge in Zanu-PF youth league

45 mins ago | 65 Views

Jailed Buyanga fights South African police

45 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF, Winky D clash in Bulawayo

46 mins ago | 63 Views

'Crackdown on political opposition exposes Mnangagwa'

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Nick Mangwana's Jah Prayzah tweet divides fans

46 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabweans urged to take flu jabs

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Abusive man torments ex-wife

47 mins ago | 18 Views

Siblings fight over family house

47 mins ago | 32 Views

Ndebele man harassed for tribal origin

48 mins ago | 50 Views

Authorities, parents clash over school uniforms

48 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman's bid to nullify divorce flops

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube inspired road rehabilitation at full throttle in Cowdray Park

49 mins ago | 27 Views

Company refuses to fund BCC Botswana jaunt, loses tender

50 mins ago | 14 Views

BCC reveals BF's capacity

50 mins ago | 13 Views

High flying Bosso invades Gweru

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Hwange Colliery to increase underground coal production

50 mins ago | 9 Views

Estranged wife stabbed 34 times

51 mins ago | 24 Views

Tsholotsho, Esigodini, Binga granted town status

51 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG in UK

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium revenues poised to exceed expectations

52 mins ago | 28 Views

Marvelous ending for Nakamba

52 mins ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa must walk the talk

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Bona Mugabe divorce, yet another Damascene moment for the republic

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Macheso warns tobacco farmers

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Losing ZANU-PF MP wins councillor's post

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Tobacco company gives back to the society

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZANU PF councillor hits the ground

22 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mashonaland youths get farms

06 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 621 Views

Baby refused birth registration in South Africa because dad is a Zimbabwean

06 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 2291 Views

Falcon College pegs fees at $11 million

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1603 Views

Mnangagwa faces angry demos in UK

06 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 4214 Views

Buyanga ropes in Zuma's lawyer in freedom bid

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 777 Views

Zinara makes fresh appeal for bank loans

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 283 Views

Air Zimbabwe boss bullish after shock return

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1324 Views

Zanu-PF returns to polls after violence

06 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 264 Views

'Zimbabweans dump Zimdollar'

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 685 Views

UK to grill Mnangagwa

06 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 852 Views

Police arrest 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 341 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe no excuse for failure

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 184 Views

Artificial intelligence and robotics: Great expectations and daunting existential risks

06 May 2023 at 06:34hrs | 44 Views

Sheasham out to tame Bosso

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe highway 'mysterious' bus demystified

06 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 660 Views

Villagers pool resources to repair roads neglected by govt

06 May 2023 at 06:32hrs | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days