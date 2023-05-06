Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa will never be genuinely revered by Zimbabweans!

It was so beautiful watching the final part of the coronation of the new British monarch, King Charles III, this afternoon.


Although I missed the larger chunk of this auspicious occasion - as I had to attend important World Press Freedom Day commemorations – it was such a pleasure and truly heartwarming observing this longstanding British tradition in full display.

Not that I have any particular attachment to this European nation – as much as I regard its people tremendously charming and wonderful – nonetheless, it was the unity and exceeding pride in their country and institutions, steeped in culture and tradition, that did it for me.

It always touches my heart, filling it with a tingling sensation, whenever I see a people that are united and immersed in patriotic fervor – as that is how any nation should be.

Who can not help being reduced to indescribable joy, and nearly driven to tears, with such beautiful scenes of flag-waving crowds – all gathered in their thousands, to render their unflinching support for their new head of state?

Nothing beats the chants of, "God save the king!"

These were not being made by some fanatical political party supporters – or poverty-stricken communities forced into attending – either as a way of receiving some desperately needed handouts, or out of downright fear of brutal repercussions.

Their love for their king was genuine, and not an act, played out merely for public consumption – so as to 'prove' that the leader had enormous support – as such, were not bussed in from all corners of the UK for the sake of numbers and optics.

Indeed, there was a small crowd, whose presence was to clamor for the abolishment of the monarchy – which they view as an archaic and undemocratic establishment – which is nothing more than an unnecessary drain on taxpayers.

Nonetheless, no one can deny that the greater majority – quite a sizeable number having flown from across the globe, at their own expense – were there, in full force, out of genuine affection for the crown.

So, if such scenes are that awe-inspiring, why do we not witness the same right here in Zimbabwe?

Besides, was our own President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa not in attendance at King Charles III's coronation today?

As such, did he ever ask himself why he does not attract the same, if not more, sincere expressions of love from ordinary Zimbabweans?

Why does he, or his ruling ZANU PF party, need to whip people, especially rural or poor communities, into flooding stadia – all signifying fraudulent support, carved more out of pure terror, and a desire for promised food and drink – than any real affection?

Let us be brutally frank – if there were no 'free' agricultural inputs, or food, or popular musicians on offer, or threats of barbaric consequences – how many Zimbabweans would still gather for Mnangagwa?

Of course, there are those, whose loyalty is crafted out of a self-serving quest to curry favor with the president – so as to acquire top positions or other benefits.  

As far as I am concerned, he elected to be a polarizing figure – whose reign is characterized by the immeasurable suffering and poverty of the population.

Surely, who would choose to travel to witness a leader who has turned their lives into a living hell, through unimaginable poverty?

Where can the love come from, when they can not adequately fend for their families, or put food on the table, or access the most basic of medical care?

Why would ordinary Zimbabweans express any real endearment for a leadership that prefers to only enrich themselves, their families and close allies – through the wanton looting of national resources, which should ordinarily be shared amongst the entire citizenry?

On what basis would any same person feel attached to a regime that has no qualms savagely brutalizing an impoverished destitute and desperate population – who may dare speak out against their suffering and oppression, or even opt for another political party and leader?

Is there any more wonder as to why we do not see – and, tragically, may never see in the foreseeable future – any such phenomenal scenes, as witnessed today in Britain, ever playing out in Zimbabwe?

How can they, when we are led by a heartless egoistic kleptomaniac leadership – whose only concern is their own self-serving interests, at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans?

I can similarly shout, "Long live the king" – for, truly, citizens blessed with a head of state they truly love, deserve to have him for all eternity!

We, on the other hand…

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
