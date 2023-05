CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

Opinion / Columnist

WHEN 'STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY' IS A COVER FOR DUPLICITY



1. BEFORE THE FACT: #CCC tells the media and the public that using 2007 electoral boundaries for the 2023 general election is out of the question, and proffers a very strong explanation for this position.2. AFTER THE FACT: #CCC tells the media and the public that it is okay to use the 2007 electoral boundaries for the 2023 general election, if the ConCourt sets aside the @ZECzim delimitation report in @DMwonzora's case against the report; and unleashes proxies to join #ZEC in court in defence of the position.3. If any other political party did this, the #CCC brigade would be as mad as hell over this kind of forked-tongue, duplicitous politics where a party says what it does not mean, and means what it does not say, and calls the dishonest approach, "Strategic Ambiguity"!