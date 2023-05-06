Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC's 'strategic ambiguity' is a cover for duplicity

1. BEFORE THE FACT:
#CCC tells the media and the public that using 2007 electoral boundaries for the 2023 general election is out of the question, and proffers a very strong explanation for this position.

2. AFTER THE FACT:
#CCC tells the media and the public that it is okay to use the 2007 electoral boundaries for the 2023 general election, if the ConCourt sets aside the @ZECzim delimitation report in @DMwonzora's case against  the report; and unleashes proxies to join #ZEC in court in defence of the position.

3. If any other political party did this, the #CCC brigade would be as mad as hell over this kind of forked-tongue, duplicitous politics where a party says what it does not mean, and means what it does not say, and calls the dishonest approach,  "Strategic Ambiguity"!



Most Popular In 7 Days