Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

LAST month, Rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo launched his much-anticipated album, Kwamu Kwamu in Bulawayo.

Madlela is a very funny man and with this offering, comic relief was achieved with his witty and sarcastic story-telling antics as well as his infectious laugh. He did not disappoint on that front.

The phrase Kwamu Kwamu leaves one's ribs cracking at first glance, but when one delves deep into the meaning attached to it, they quickly realise why the title track has a disclaimer.

Lately, the AmaInternational singer has been known for the phrase, Ng'zaqedisa Next Year (I will continue with the story next year). It started with 50 Du!!! and with Kwamu Kwamu the suspense would continue as well.

Vintage Madlela is how one would describe the six-track album which consists of songs The Crossing, Angihambi Ngedwa, Kwamu Kwamu, Kwaggafontein, uMoya, and Mama. Produced by Danmag, themes inculcated into the album include religion, marriage, witchcraft, and immigration.

Before the axe-wielding Madlela performed Kwamu Kwamu during his launch, he would issue a disclaimer and rightly so, since the song has an adult theme. The song is about "Ukungena", but with a twist as Philemon (a character played by Madlela) is demanding conjugal privileges from UMaNyathi (wife to his late eldest brother, Joram) and corners her into submission.

Ukungena is a custom where, when a man dies, his male sibling inherits his household.

"Leyi badala lizang'xolela" (You will have to forgive me on this one) is how Dlelas would introduce the song. That would herald his album of apologies and disclaimers.

On this album, the spiritual side of Dlelas was evident in the songs Angihambi Ngedwa and uMoya where he summons his ancestral spirits to guide him on the rugged roads of life.

The song Umama pays homage to his maternal parent and challenges everyone to cherish the motherly figures in their lives as the long-life blessing is attached to honouring one's parents.

The album, however, does not cater for the younger generation which is the one in dire need of invaluable lessons presented in a respectful way.

Also, Dlelas could have recorded more songs to further buttress the idea of this offering being an album not more like an EP.

One can only imagine what Madlela will conjure up next time. – @MbuleloMpofu
Source - The Chronicle
