'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

"The Constitutional Court on Monday threw out the MDC leader's application seeking nullification of the delimitation report and a delay of the elections set for July," reported Bulawayo 24.

"Mwonzora said the report gazetted in February was flawed and created room for a rigged election."

The truth is this is a political circus of clowns who are not funny but are always dragging the nation deeper and deeper into the abyss of poverty and hopelessness.

Douglas Mwonzora challenged the delimitation report because it "was flawed and created room for a rigged election"! Any one with half a brain will tell you Zanu PF rigged the 2013 and 2018 elections using the same 2007 delimitation report which, one assumes, Mwonzora approved. Proof there is a lot more to the country's rigged elections than the delimitation report.

Indeed, the delimitation report is but a trivial matter. The report is supposed to be based on national censor and the verified voters' roll. ZEC has never ever produced a verified voters' roll in the nation's 43 years since independence.

Team Pachedu have shown that the voters' roll is one shambolic mess. They have found cases of twenty registered voters all living at two roomed house. Voters being transferred from one ward to another and sometime to a constituency hundreds of kilometres away without the voter's knowledge, etc.

How a nation can hope to hold free, fair and credible elections without something as basic as a verified voters' roll beggars belief!

Yet, surprise, surprise! Zimbabwe's opposition have participated in these elections knowing fully well there was no verified voters' roll, etc. and Zanu PF was rigging the elections. The opposition knew that Zanu PF was giving away a few gravy train seats as bait - bait they found totally irresistible.

It was for the same reasons - greed and breathtaking incompetence — that the MDC leaders have failed to implement even one meaningful democratic reforms in 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU.

There is no hope of Zimbabwe ever holding free and fair elections without first implementing the democratic reforms to guarantee the independence of state institutions like the Police, ZEC, etc. Only an independent ZEC can be trusted to produce a verified voters' roll and to deliver free and fair elections.

To be blunt, it was not Douglas Mwonzora alone who sold out by failing to implement even one token reform and has been selling out by participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, etc. are all equally guilt of selling for the nation for 30 pieces of silver.

"Never never go to bed with Zpf. It's dangerous! Maybe just go to dinner but then use a very long spoon. Otherwise, it will end in tears! #fakapressure". Tweeted Nelson Chamisa, responding to the report the Constitution Court had thrown out Mwonzora's delimitation report challenge.

Considering Chamisa and Mwonzora were both senior MDC leaders throughout the GNU right up to 2020. MDC failed to implement even one reform during the GNU precisely because the MDC leaders had gone to bed with Zanu PF. So Chamisa should have tweeted "Never never go to bed with Zanu PF, AGAIN!"

Chamisa and his CCC friends are participating in these 2023 elections knowing fully well there is no verified voters' roll and Zanu PF is rigging the elections and that participating will give the regime legitimacy. They are fighting Mwonzora over the few gravy train seats on offer as bait.

Chamisa and his CCC friends are happy wining and dinning with Zanu PF because they all have long spoons!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
