Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

Opinion / Columnist

THE recent fiasco surrounding General Notice 635 of 2023 has exposed a far-reaching crisis of competence, transparency, and accountability within our public information management system. As concerned citizens, we must delve deeper into the implications of this incident, which not only raises questions about the integrity of government's decision-making process but also points to diversionary tactics at play.The premise upon which the President has rescinded the General Notice strains credulity and generates even more questions than answers. The notion that such a document could be gazetted in the President's name without his knowledge and authority, and in full awareness of its nullity, is difficult to accept at face value. Gazetting legal instruments is not a mere event; it is a process steeped in legal and political protocols. Regardless of one's political persuasion, this incident is deeply troubling and demands thorough examination.It appears highly likely that the President, succumbing to public pressure, has concocted an unconvincing narrative to justify the withdrawal of the document. Similarly, the government spokesperson's actions raise serious doubts about the credibility of the administration's response. The possibility that the government, facing significant public pushback and embarrassment, chose to quietly withdraw the document to evade further scrutiny, is alarming. It implies an attempted circumvention of proper public consultation and due process.As deeply concerned citizens, we must insist that the government should:Conduct an exhaustive and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding General Notice 635, identifying and holding accountable the individuals responsible for this monumental blunder in public information management;Implement rigorous checks and approval processes for all government documents and policies, ensuring the prevention of such incidents in the future;Establish a robust and transparent system of accountability, demanding that those responsible for errors in their duties be answerable to the public;Radically improve transparency in government decision-making processes, empowering the public to hold their elected officials accountable for their actions and fostering a culture of trust and integrity.This incident exposes a profound crisis within the current administration, marked by repeated failure and an alarming lack of accountability. It is essential that the public considers voting for a new government that prioritises competence, transparency, and public interest above all else. We, as citizens, deserve a government that works for us, not against us, and upholds the principles of democratic governance.