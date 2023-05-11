Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

3 hrs ago | Views
DEAR President Mnangagwa,

So the news out there is that your government has written to Al Jazeera demanding evidence. At least that breaks the silence, but the demand is a bit suspicious. My view is that government should have demanded evidence from the people who featured in the Gold Mafia documentary.

Al Jazeera's role was to expose what was happening by airing the documentary. Why does the government not take a cue from the British government which is investigating its citizens who were implicated?

Known people featured in the video, but we have not heard the government demanding explanations.

In my view, which is shared by many, Al Jazeera played its part to expose the rot as part of its investigative journalism and authorities should demand answers from those implicated in the scam.

Government should have suspended its ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel pending investigation if it is serious about curbing corruption. Government should also have questioned First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Henrietta Rushwaya who were allegedly called by Angel and were heard talking to him over the phone in the documentary.

Since this is a serious matter, Angel should be pressed to identify the people he called.

If government is not willing to investigate, it is my hope that the United Kingdom government can, in its investigation of Angel, establish the phone numbers he called.

Also worrying is the fact that while Angel said they were actually investigating the Al Jazeera team indicating that the country's intelligence was involved, the Central Intelligence Organisation has disowned the claim.

Cleopas Chidodo has since made an apology that he falsely implicated former First Lady Grace Mugabe, and Angel and his team should consider following suit since lies have short legs.

Zanu-PF must stop playing games with the people of Zimbabwe.

Enough is enough.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

3rd witness nails Biti

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Biti blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mthuli Ncube scrambles to rescue Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimdollar stares fresh setbacks as crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger escapes arrest

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimra official jailed 18 months

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimgold seeks to ramp up production

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe nurses bemoan 'slave wages'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

'5G technology won't offer quick fix to Zimbabwe's digital divide'

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man sets vicious dogs on ZBC licence inspectors

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard stabbed to death, shop robbed

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Free eye treatment for Makokoba residents

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Arrests on perpetrators is not political

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Poisoned meal lands family of 12 in hospital

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Luveve Road works test Bulawayo engineers

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF set to launch manifesto

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorist points gun at traffic officers

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Trial dates set for Chiwenga ex-wife money laundering case

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man kills colleague over R200

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Van Blerk testifies against Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Maize trading liberalised in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Couple swindles 46 people of US$134,500

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hwange unit 7 removed from the grid

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Zimbabwe open for business, not abuse'

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts import restrictions on basics

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Herd boy locked up 12 years for rape

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

BCC red-flags college over fliers

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Sangoma's wife cheats on him with best friend

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZANU-PF MP in revenge porno

15 hrs ago | 2128 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF women's league cause chaos

18 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Robbers attack pedestrian, steal $3

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Possessed man bashed to death

21 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Edd Branson brokers gamechanging global media deal

11 May 2023 at 07:21hrs | 892 Views

AUDIO: Shocking song by Mai Titi surfaces

11 May 2023 at 07:13hrs | 2981 Views

Edd Branson mobilises $100 million for African telecoms sector

11 May 2023 at 06:58hrs | 679 Views

Twitter to soon allow calls

11 May 2023 at 05:45hrs | 390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days