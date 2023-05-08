Deliver a free & fair election

Latest News Editor's Choice


Now that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the 2023 harmonised general election will be held in August 2023 , all systems are now at go and the opposition has only two months to campaign vigorously in order to take over power.

This election should be a decider for Zimbabweans to either swim or sink into the political, social and economic quagmire.

The electoral body should be professional and pave way for a free and fair election which will usher a government of the people, led by the people and governed by the people.

Thia is an election which must decide the future of the next generation and put Zimbabwe back to its shining glory. To patriotic and progressive  Zimbabweans, this is the chance to ensure that you vote in numbers and win big for the country.

There should be no room for violence like what the country has experienced before in the previously held elections. Zanu PF supporters have a hegemony of violence. The country needs peace before, during, and after the election period. We have more substantive issues to be solved in Zimbabwe as all the facets of development are at ice.

As Mnangagwa is trying to be readmitted into the Commonwealth the deal remains very tough as Zimbabwe is not being serious in terms of implementing those reforms. These reforms are key to a free and fair elections.

This forthcoming election will however determine whether Zimbabwe can be readmitted or not.

Zanu PF has destroyed nearly everything from infrastructural development and stripped the dignity of many people's lives through its misrule.

The level of corruption and economic decay in the country has reached another alarming level with the Zimbabwean dollar tumbling several times. Its now crystal clear that Zanu PF under this new republic cannot be trusted with another term again of poor governance. It is not fit for purpose. Zimbabwe cannot afford to be burdened with Zanu PF yoke again for the next five years.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission must be independent as provided under the constitution of Zimbabwe and not to be captured by ZANU PF and the securocracy.

A peaceful and credible election is a panacea for good governance and economic development.

This election body must be clean and is expected to deliver a smart election. The independent and neutrality of this institutional organisation will be of importance value to select the right people for the job. Zimbabwe cannot afford to have another disputed election. A level playing field is achievable.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
