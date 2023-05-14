Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

3 hrs ago | Views
In the realm of spirituality, certain individuals possess the remarkable ability to inspire and transform lives. Southern Africa has witnessed the rise of an extraordinary figure in the field of prophecy: Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala, the founder of Shekinah Healing Ministries. Revered for his profound spiritual insights and the impact he has on the lives of many, Apostle Mohlala is increasingly being hailed as the new Prophet TB Joshua of Southern Africa. International visitors are flocking to his church in Cape Town, seeking spiritual solutions, just as they did with the late Prophet TB Joshua.

Following the passing of Prophet TB Joshua, a void was left in the hearts of millions who had been touched by his teachings, healings, and prophecies. Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala has emerged as a prominent spiritual leader, carrying on the legacy of his predecessor and drawing international visitors to his church in Cape Town.
Prophet TB Joshua, the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), was a revered and influential spiritual leader who touched the lives of millions across the globe. His teachings, healings, and prophecies made a lasting impact on countless individuals, transforming their lives for the better. Following his passing, many wondered who would continue his remarkable legacy.

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala has emerged as a prominent figure who is seen as carrying the torch of Prophet TB Joshua's spiritual mantle. With his unique prophetic insights and a powerful ministry, Apostle Mohlala has become a beacon of hope for those seeking spiritual guidance and healing.
One of the most striking resemblances between Apostle Mohlala and Prophet TB Joshua lies in their prophetic gifts. Both possess an uncanny ability to reveal hidden truths, provide accurate predictions, and offer divine guidance to individuals seeking direction. Through their prophetic words, they bring solace, healing, and hope to those in need.

Apostle Mohlala's ministry is marked by powerful prophetic declarations that have been known to touch the hearts and transform the lives of his followers. His accuracy and depth of insight have garnered him a considerable following, with many people testifying to the positive impact his prophecies have had on their lives.
Similar to the way visitors from around the world flocked to Prophet TB Joshua's Synagogue Church of All Nations, Apostle Mohlala's ministry in Cape Town has become a pilgrimage destination for those seeking spiritual solutions. Word of his powerful prophecies and miraculous healings has spread far and wide, attracting visitors from various countries who are in search of divine intervention and guidance.

People from diverse backgrounds and cultures have journeyed to Cape Town to experience the transformative power of Apostle Mohlala's ministry first-hand. The authenticity and depth of his spiritual insights resonate with individuals, inspiring faith and providing a sense of hope in their lives.

International visitors who come to Apostle Mohlala's church are often burdened by personal challenges, seeking solutions and healing. Just as Prophet TB Joshua offered solace and divine guidance to his followers, Apostle Mohlala provides spiritual support and direction to those in need. His accurate prophecies and prayers have been known to bring about remarkable transformations, bringing hope, restoration, and healing to the lives of countless individuals.

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala, the new Prophet TB Joshua of Southern Africa, has become a beacon of hope for those in search of spiritual solutions. His ministry in Cape Town attracts international visitors seeking divine intervention, healing, and guidance. Just as Prophet TB Joshua left an indelible mark on the lives of millions, Apostle Mohlala's prophetic gifts, compassionate nature, and ability to bring about transformative change have positioned him as a significant spiritual figure. As the number of international visitors continues to grow, Apostle Mohlala's ministry serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Prophet TB Joshua's legacy and the emergence of a new spiritual leader in Southern Africa.




Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

19 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

19 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Broke man steals neighbour's ox

20 hrs ago | 914 Views

Police Arrest Woman for Abandoning Newborn Baby

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Deliver a free & fair election

14 May 2023 at 13:39hrs | 828 Views

It's more criminal 'bombing' a train than calling for peaceful protests!

14 May 2023 at 13:36hrs | 902 Views

General Notice 635 of 2023 fiasco

14 May 2023 at 13:33hrs | 1342 Views

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

14 May 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

14 May 2023 at 12:42hrs | 707 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

14 May 2023 at 12:38hrs | 1315 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

14 May 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1825 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

14 May 2023 at 11:46hrs | 74 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

14 May 2023 at 11:45hrs | 564 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

14 May 2023 at 11:45hrs | 274 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

14 May 2023 at 11:38hrs | 3180 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 871 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 688 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 283 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 439 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

14 May 2023 at 11:36hrs | 293 Views

Tout stabbed to death

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 414 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 125 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 98 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 341 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 92 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 140 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 50 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

14 May 2023 at 11:33hrs | 251 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

14 May 2023 at 11:33hrs | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 89 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 110 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 54 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

14 May 2023 at 11:31hrs | 282 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

14 May 2023 at 11:31hrs | 138 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

14 May 2023 at 11:30hrs | 220 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

14 May 2023 at 11:30hrs | 120 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

14 May 2023 at 08:28hrs | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days