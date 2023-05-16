Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | Views
The ever-known spirit and will to excell in academic studies has left most school children, both at primary and secondary levels.

The 'tiger' in them to succeed has never shown its head save for just a handful. Learners of yore would burn candles, walk long distances to school on empty bellies and still came out tops come year-end. What has become of generations of today.

You see one walking to school lackadaisically long after the school bell has rung is if is a member of the staff. No books in hand, no school bag and visibly no interest and care.

Homework is now done whilst on the way to school. Social media seem to have contributed immensely to the rot, no schooling no cry. How shall we inculcate the importance of education into our die hard children of today. Indeed not all of them are bad apples, some still bear and show the hallmarks of zealousness and quest for better education.

The useful and very important smartphone   can, in equal measure, be very dangerous, corruptive and addictive. Used for research and further learning the gadget can play a great part in mind development and acquisition of  knowledge.

In the wrong hands  the handset can be disastrous with lasting regrets beyond recovery. Pedophiles and drug cartels use the smartphone to groom the young minds into vices and bottomless pits. Money is not evil, but the love of money is the root of all evil. So says the good book. Traders  are not playing their "parents" role by selling liquor to under age school children.

To them the mantra no-entry-to-under-18 has come to mean no one enters with less than 18 USD in hand. Would the same trader sell alcohol and the cancer stick (cigarette) to his/her child? Why sell to someone's beloved son or daughter? Think twice before doing the unthinkable.

It's better to build children than to repair men. Those in exam years of high school should strive to pass. Studying hard breaks no bones. Parents with children in primary school must play their part partaking in homework.

Show interest in your children's school work, it takes two to tango. The teacher and parent. Education the only investment with zero risk. If one thinks education is expensive then try ignorance.

Cheerio!

TT. Murisa.

Source - TT Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

13 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

13 hrs ago | 2533 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

13 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

13 hrs ago | 830 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

13 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

18 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

20 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

20 hrs ago | 594 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

21 hrs ago | 477 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

21 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

21 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

21 hrs ago | 183 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

21 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

21 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

21 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

21 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

17 May 2023 at 16:59hrs | 426 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

17 May 2023 at 15:02hrs | 473 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

17 May 2023 at 14:43hrs | 1389 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

17 May 2023 at 14:29hrs | 531 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

17 May 2023 at 14:20hrs | 574 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

17 May 2023 at 13:54hrs | 1394 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

17 May 2023 at 13:44hrs | 429 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5944 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1807 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1146 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1193 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 988 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1145 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1196 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 961 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 1104 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 732 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1140 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2104 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1368 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5408 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 684 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1898 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 632 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2815 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days