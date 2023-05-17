Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe will prosper if we speak for the suffering, not for politicians!

3 hrs ago | Views
There is a justifiable reason why I never became a politician and have stayed clear from participating in party politics.

One simply needs to go through social media, and the reason will be right there, in plain sight, for all to see.

There is never a shortage of multitudes of people, possibly in their hundreds or even thousands, deeply immersed in feverishly propping up and championing the 'greatness" of their political parties and leaders.

On the other hand, these same people never waste an opportunity to throw barbs at - by castigate, ridiculing and even spewing vitriol against - rival political groupings and their leaders.

On the surface, this may seem as 'normal' political contestation - which is to be expected in any democracy.

What is wrong with that - besides, do we not witness the same 'political rivalries' playing out in other democracies as South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, and even far off as the US, UK, and others?

Well, that is where my issues with politics are laid bare - which have made me resist all spirited endeavors, over the decades, to recruit me into several political parties.

In all this expending of energy, time and even money - where are the voices of the ordinary man, woman and child on the street - who are facing untold poverty and suffering, with no one to turn to, who can hear their cries?

As we shout on top of our cyber voices - telling everyone and anyone, who is on social media, how amazing and marvelous our political leaders are, as well as how totally despicable and horrid their rivals are - who is to speak for those cancer patients reeling under unbearable excruciating pain, without access to the much-needed treatment?

Who is to bring to public attention, and to the ears of those in authority, the tragic miserable plight of those impoverished citizens who are going without adequate food, living in abject poverty, and their children unable to attend school?

Why are we not spending our time highlighting the daily struggles of urban dwellers who have gone for months or years without any running tap water in their homes - and, forced to fetch the precious liquid from distant boreholes, or unsafe sources, or have become a bother to neighbors who have private boreholes?

Why are these images and stories not also flooding the internet - preferably, even to a far larger extent that how we love megaphoning the magnificence of our political leaders, or the ineptitude of their rivals?

Surely, can telling the story of that elderly woman, who has to take care of her orphaned grandchildren - yet, lacking any resources to fend for them, due to her old age and poverty - not make such a significant impact than merely propagating how great our leaders are, or their rivals' uselessness?

I honestly believe that those of us with the privilege to reach thousands, if not millions of people - who may include those in authority - can be world changers, and make a huge impact in others' lives, if we placed more emphasis on telling the stories of the suffering and poor.

When these intolerable plights are known to the generality of the population, touching their hearts - this can then galvanize them to make a collective effort in assisting the suffering - or use their power to bring pressure on those in authority.

There is power in the people - and, a united people can move mountains and change a country.

The main reason we never seem to be breaking free from the shackles of our misery, is because we are not united and do not speak with one voice.

This is a feat far surpassing a political party or leader - whose objectives, in most cases, are limited to merely either attaining and retaining power.

As such, it becomes rather troubling when we invest so much time, effort and resources on the political ambitions of individuals - than seeking to address the suffering of the ordinary citizenry.

Let us remember that, political parties and politicians, by their very nature, are more interested in their own self-serving power agendas.

Furthermore, due to the nature of democracy, they require public support - through the electoral process - for the fulfillment of these objectives.

In so doing, they will obviously say all the right things, that they know we (the ordinary citizenry) want to hear.

It is akin to a man courting a woman - who portrays himself as the most romantic, loving and compassionate creature ever to walk the face of the planet - only to reveal the selfish cruel monster in him, once his objectives (whatever they may be) have been accomplished.

This is never different from politics and politicians.

That is why I have kept far away from party politics - in spite of the numerous approaches by various politicians for me to work with them - as I would have been compromised, thereby diverting my attention from what really matters to me…the people of Zimbabwe.

I know that we can make a much greater impact in both the citizenry's lives and the country as a whole, by focusing more on the plight of the people - than on serving the agendas of politicians.

In fact, a united people can make more difference in a country, as they speak and stand as one force to pile pressure on those in authority - without being divided along political lines.

We are all facing immense suffering and poverty in Zimbabwe, irrespective of political affiliation - yet, when we allow ourselves to be divided, we achieve nothing in forcing the change we want from those in authority.

That is why I never take sides in the country's political divide - as I choose not to pull any punches, whether I am dealing with the ruling party-run central government, or opposition-led urban local authorities.

I am never motivated by partisan considerations in my approach - since that would not only be counter-intuitive and unintelligent, but counter-productive and self-defeating.

Surely, what sense is there in me keeping quiet, and choosing to see or speak no wrong - yet facing unspeakable suffering - simply because those in authority (be it in national or local government) are of my political party?

Nonetheless, if we moved away from focusing on our partisan affiliations, and choosing to acknowledge that we are all enduring suffering at the hands of those in leadership - regardless of their political party - we can achieve more working as a united people.

In fact, if we stopped campaigning for individuals - but started speaking for the suffering - then Zimbabwe will be a prosperous nation.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please visit his website/blog on www.mbofanatendairuben.news.blog, or join WhatsApp group on https://chat.whatsapp.com/CBQVPGODBPQG969OBVLyeT for regular articles



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe: Underage Marriages for Votes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Let's support our school children by paying their school fees

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

7 hrs ago | 863 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

18 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

18 hrs ago | 2807 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

18 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

18 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

18 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

24 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

17 May 2023 at 21:49hrs | 2543 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 666 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 507 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 504 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 881 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

17 May 2023 at 21:26hrs | 578 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 314 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 190 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 269 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 342 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 485 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 507 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 260 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

17 May 2023 at 21:22hrs | 299 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

17 May 2023 at 16:59hrs | 464 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

17 May 2023 at 15:02hrs | 485 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

17 May 2023 at 14:43hrs | 1441 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

17 May 2023 at 14:29hrs | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

17 May 2023 at 14:20hrs | 587 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

17 May 2023 at 13:54hrs | 1440 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

17 May 2023 at 13:44hrs | 433 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 6003 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1812 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1158 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1196 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 990 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1158 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1200 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1229 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 964 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 1120 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 736 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1141 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2110 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1372 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5418 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 687 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days