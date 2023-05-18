Opinion / Columnist
Only 3% of Zimbabwe's school have a web presence
1 hr ago | Views
Schools in Zimbabwe opened on the 8th May 2023 and our schools are looking for the best way to communicate between the school and the parents/guardians and stakeholders. In Zimbabwe the statistics from the ministry of primary and secondary education says
Number of Primary Schools = 6798
Secondary Schools = 2980
Total Schools = 9778
Total Student Enrollment = 4 659 993
Only 35 are Government Primary Boarding Schools Only 60 are Government Boarding Secondary Schools.
Out of these statistics the only three percent of all the 9778 schools have a web presence of some sort and the only district that has all its primary and secondary schools domain registered is Chitungwiza District but sadly the whole district only has nyatsimecollege.ac.zw which has an active website. Zimbabwe is a country that prides itself to be the digital economy and our educational institutions are now mandated to take the leading role by exposing their students to the school websites.
In the United Kingdom and the United States of America it is mandatory for every school to have a school website and there are government guidelines that every school website should follow which are posted on a government #schools-that-do-not-have-a-website">website. In Zimbabwe's the web is becoming the biggest communication platform, and it continues to grow, a school website is the window into your school community. It is a platform that shows school achievements, a platform for sharing important information with parents/guardians and stakeholders, reaching the wider community.A school website is a great opportunity to make a lasting first impression to your community at-large.
Today we are all present on the Internet in one way or another, either through a profile on a social network or through a website. For businesses and institutions, it is the best way to let the world know about you. In this sense, schools of any kind should not be the exception. No matter how big or small your school is, having a website will give you advantages you cannot afford to miss. When we think of school websites we only think of the websites of large universities or higher education institutions. However, this does not mean that schools of different levels do not need a website. Especially private schools, which have to take all the advantages to position themselves ahead of others.
Years back there was the old pen-pal, with websites and emails Zimbabwe's students should be easily connected with their old sister and brother schools that Zimbabwe's schools have. A school website is the best way for the world to get to know you. Imagine the visibility it will give you to appear at the top of Google search results when a person searches for a school with great characteristics. Items to include on a schools website are basic but important information such as educational levels, educational model, means of contact, curricula, history, mission, facilities and other information that helps you to solve the doubts of those who are just getting to know you.
In recent years, technology and education have become an inseparable duo, and quality education is increasingly associated with a type of education that relies on cutting-edge technology. In this sense, the school image you should project to the outside world is that of a technology-savvy, cutting-edge institution. A well-designed website can project the image you need. Today's education includes It is useless if your educational model includes programming classes, robotics and several hours of computer classes per day for students if your website looks unprofessional, outdated, simple, or often crashes; it is worse if you do not even have one, because the image that this project is that of a school that does not provide enough interest in new technologies and the Internet.
Today we look for the answer to all our questions, concerns and problems in Google, and of course, looking for our future school or a school for our children is no exception. That is why it is important for your educational institution to have a website, because it is the way those people can reach you.
Even if someone wants to enroll with you on the recommendation of friends or family, they will most likely end up visiting your site to evaluate for themselves aspects such as location, facilities, costs and educational model.
The task of showing your school to potential students on the Internet does not end with having a page, because what you should do is to focus on the web design of it. Your School website should show basic information such as: educational levels, history, mission and vision, educational model and contact information. It is also important that you add a detailed gallery to show your school facilities. These features and an excellent design will help you project an image of formality and high educational level that will surely help your school to convince future students and parents to enroll with you.
In conclusion, Zimbabwe is a digital economy and without a digital presence your school is considered to be backward and not moving with today's technology.
For more details please do not hesitate to contact us on +263772278161 or chair@zict.org.zw
Number of Primary Schools = 6798
Secondary Schools = 2980
Total Schools = 9778
Total Student Enrollment = 4 659 993
Only 35 are Government Primary Boarding Schools Only 60 are Government Boarding Secondary Schools.
Out of these statistics the only three percent of all the 9778 schools have a web presence of some sort and the only district that has all its primary and secondary schools domain registered is Chitungwiza District but sadly the whole district only has nyatsimecollege.ac.zw which has an active website. Zimbabwe is a country that prides itself to be the digital economy and our educational institutions are now mandated to take the leading role by exposing their students to the school websites.
In the United Kingdom and the United States of America it is mandatory for every school to have a school website and there are government guidelines that every school website should follow which are posted on a government #schools-that-do-not-have-a-website">website. In Zimbabwe's the web is becoming the biggest communication platform, and it continues to grow, a school website is the window into your school community. It is a platform that shows school achievements, a platform for sharing important information with parents/guardians and stakeholders, reaching the wider community.A school website is a great opportunity to make a lasting first impression to your community at-large.
Today we are all present on the Internet in one way or another, either through a profile on a social network or through a website. For businesses and institutions, it is the best way to let the world know about you. In this sense, schools of any kind should not be the exception. No matter how big or small your school is, having a website will give you advantages you cannot afford to miss. When we think of school websites we only think of the websites of large universities or higher education institutions. However, this does not mean that schools of different levels do not need a website. Especially private schools, which have to take all the advantages to position themselves ahead of others.
Years back there was the old pen-pal, with websites and emails Zimbabwe's students should be easily connected with their old sister and brother schools that Zimbabwe's schools have. A school website is the best way for the world to get to know you. Imagine the visibility it will give you to appear at the top of Google search results when a person searches for a school with great characteristics. Items to include on a schools website are basic but important information such as educational levels, educational model, means of contact, curricula, history, mission, facilities and other information that helps you to solve the doubts of those who are just getting to know you.
In recent years, technology and education have become an inseparable duo, and quality education is increasingly associated with a type of education that relies on cutting-edge technology. In this sense, the school image you should project to the outside world is that of a technology-savvy, cutting-edge institution. A well-designed website can project the image you need. Today's education includes It is useless if your educational model includes programming classes, robotics and several hours of computer classes per day for students if your website looks unprofessional, outdated, simple, or often crashes; it is worse if you do not even have one, because the image that this project is that of a school that does not provide enough interest in new technologies and the Internet.
Today we look for the answer to all our questions, concerns and problems in Google, and of course, looking for our future school or a school for our children is no exception. That is why it is important for your educational institution to have a website, because it is the way those people can reach you.
Even if someone wants to enroll with you on the recommendation of friends or family, they will most likely end up visiting your site to evaluate for themselves aspects such as location, facilities, costs and educational model.
The task of showing your school to potential students on the Internet does not end with having a page, because what you should do is to focus on the web design of it. Your School website should show basic information such as: educational levels, history, mission and vision, educational model and contact information. It is also important that you add a detailed gallery to show your school facilities. These features and an excellent design will help you project an image of formality and high educational level that will surely help your school to convince future students and parents to enroll with you.
In conclusion, Zimbabwe is a digital economy and without a digital presence your school is considered to be backward and not moving with today's technology.
For more details please do not hesitate to contact us on +263772278161 or chair@zict.org.zw
Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.