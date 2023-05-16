Latest News Editor's Choice


Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | Views
The speech of shame by Fadzai Mahere has exposed CCC's treacherous tendencies. Mahere made very serious allegations against her own country. Issues raised by Mahere were unfounded, untrue and overly confused.

Whenever there are elections, there are a lot of falsehoods levelled against Zimbabwe. It is not new, coming from Mahere and the CCC. Zimbabwe observes the constitutional right of every citizen.

When the Zimbabwean Government arrests law breakers, it should not be victimised for this.

People will always face consequences of their actions. It is the Government's duty to maintain law and order. Even Donald Trump is facing some allegations, regardless of being a candidate in the next US elections.

Mahere claims her arrest was politically motivated. What she is talking about is ridiculous and mischievous. We are seeing a group of people who want to get into power by bad-mouthing their country.


The CCC is becoming a black sheep. Its members demean even the President.

Each time they get an opportunity to speak on an international stage, they use it to scandalise Zimbabwe.

Instead of advocating human rights, they demonise Zimbabwe.

CCC are a classic example of bad politicians who have failed to win and end up demonising their country.

In her speech, Mahere touched on prison conditions in Zimbabwe.

In an attempt to scandalise the conditions of our prisons, Mahere told the conference that she woke up with no panties in a women's prison.

We have no way of verifying that she had panties when she arrived in prison or when she was arrested.

She also raised issues of impartiality and independence of the Judiciary. She complained that the courts are controlled by Zanu-PF. This allegation is not new. It is what they always say when we are close to elections. Mahere also alleged police brutality; again this is a tired song.

CCC has always accused the police of brutality and further made ridiculous claims that Zanu-PF is interfering with the courts.

Mahere and the CCC want a situation where they are not arrested for crimes they commit. They interpret their arrest as police brutality. Mahere is trying to portray Zimbabwe as a country where police kill children. She was saying an infant was killed by a police officer.

She said this invokes raw emotions of antipathy towards Zimbabwe.

You can accuse a government of many things, but when you accuse it of killing babies, it suggests the Government is worse than animals. Sadly, the world sat and listened to a convicted criminal, who was emotionally blackmailing them. What is clear is that our police do their work professionally. This is why they have arrested members of the ruling Zanu-PF as well.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrests suspects regardless of their political affiliation. The police service is totally independent. Allegations of incompetence, as opposed to allegations of partisanship, should be made very clear. When one acts incompetently, he or she is not sent by Zanu-PF.

If a drunken or an incompetent police officer hits a bus and a child is caught in crossfire, does it mean he is under instructions from Zanu-PF? After all, in Mahere's case, the child was not killed as she alleged. In any case, police officers are not immune to making mistakes.

During her five minutes of spewing lies, Mahere never showed any emotions, she was lying with a straight face.

Zimbabweans must realise that Mahere has every motive to lie. After all, she is a convicted criminal with a political and personal point to score. All her assertions are not verifiable. If she was not invited to Geneva by her bosses, how was she going to share this? She did not follow the complaint procedure while in prison if, indeed, her allegations are true.

In any case, she was not prosecuted by the Government but an independent National Prosecuting Authority.

The only interface between the Government and prosecutors comes when salaries are paid. On discharge of professional duties, the prosecution is separate from the Government. The Government is not an active actor. It demonstrates that her story was contrived. These allegations are dangerous and meant to build a case for regime change.

In
America, the police kill children and black people. Does that mean they are sent by government? Mahere was trying to de-legitimise the Government when she accused it of killing children. When a government kills children, it loses its legitimacy. When Mahere accused the police of killing a child, she must prove that the police set out to kill the child. She has gone all out on a smearing campaign. How does that help the family of the child?

Mahere was attempting to build her political profile by sullying the country. She did not care what her actions will bring upon Zimbabwe.

We must know that Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours.

Let us not be fooled by the CCC.

Feedback Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk


Most Popular In 7 Days