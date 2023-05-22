African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

Opinion / Columnist

Sad reality. The success of marriage, in many African societies, overlies on the ability of a woman to bear children.According to a study, majority of African women infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc) and about 46% of African men have infertility related to sexually transmitted infections( STIs). Meaning, infertility cases could significantly be reduced by prevention & early treatment of STIs.According to another study by Gynaecologists in Zimbabwe, the most common cause for infertility was ‘unexplained' in 22% of the women followed by tubal blockage in 20% (STIs a common cause of the blockage), male factor in 19%.Sad that most women seek for medical help when chances of natural spontaneous conception are considerably reduced, after 5 years of trying, on average. The encouragement is to seek help from one year of trying to conceive.Prevention of obesity also helps in reducing infertility.To the woman, being infertile results in a serious psychological trauma and social stigma. In some cases, it may end up with social disgrace and exclusion, verbal and physical abuse, marriage violence and breakup.Infertility is usually blamed on the woman yet man also has equal contribution to infertility, but they are less evaluated. Unfair!Now, more than ever, there are many many solutions available for women to conceive, so visit hospital early, preferably with your partner.