Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

CALA curriculum not fit for purpose in Zim

by Njabulo
18 mins ago | Views
In my view, the Zimbabwe government has done well by my inviting the parents and all stakeholders, to review CALA curriculum. Of course, this type of curriculum demands a lot for it, in order to be propagated effectively and efficiently. With the current state of affairs in Zimbabwe, considering that Zimbabwe is not yet advanced in issues of digital technology and there is no ubiquity of internet in the country, it is better it be introduced in part but not in whole.

The whole idea of CALA curriculum is not bad, but it requires a lot of resources. It also requires a lot of money, hard work and time . It suits first-world countries.

There is no need to introduce a curriculum which will only appear practicable on paper, but not practicable in real sense. If many pupils and students cannot implement it or do the tasks as required of them, then it is not fit for purpose. If for example, only half the class do the tasks and the other half does not do the tasks, then the whole program is a total failure. It serves no purpose at all. Therefore not fit for purpose.Thus because the whole objective is to achieve the set objectives.
If they cannot be attained, then it has to be put to a stop and the government find another way that can make it viable or implementable. If pupils /students, in the rural areas, cannot do it effectively and efficiently, then the objectives of the department of education, are not met per se. The whole aim is that the curriculum be used effectively and efficiently by pupils/students in the whole country. This state of affairs, therefore compromises the whole learning purpose, in the whole country, in Zimbabwe. Therefore, in my view, it has to be totally scraped or be introduced in part, as seen fit by the department of education and educators. Only a section of that curriculum, which can be implemented effectively and efficiently by both rural and urban pupils/students, should be the one to be done. There is no need to introduce a scheme which is a total failure. Zimbabwe is not yet advanced in digital technology. In some rural areas, pupils/students, have never owned a cell phone or a computer.

The learning process for this requires internet. Unless the government first installs internet gadgets in all schools in the country, then that scheme can kick start well. Further, there will also be a need by the Zimbabwe government to provide all schools with tablets (for use in schools/colleges and to go home with to do homework) for students /pupils. Also, computers will have to be made available in all schools and colleges. That is in urban and rural schools and colleges. But even then, the indigent pupils/students will find it difficult to buy data for doing their tasks at home.

Only the affluent pupils/students will manage to do the school /college work. That takes us back to square one. So, the best solution, in my view, is to remove that curriculum. Then go back to do more consultations. Possibly introduce pilot studies in urban areas, to see how that part of that implementable curriculum is being propagated.

Email: libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.

Source - Njabulo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Truthfulness is a sacred trust and lying is a betrayal.

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Kirsty Coventry kept in Cabinet by her skin - Mzembi

11 mins ago | 56 Views

ZCBTA statement on scrapping of duty on basic commodities

31 mins ago | 46 Views

African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

34 mins ago | 32 Views

The Rise of Binance Coin: Why you should consider converting BTC to BNB

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Indeed life was hard under colonialism but there were plenty of opportunities

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2953 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

8 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

8 hrs ago | 1758 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

8 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Living the Mthuli Dream in Cowdray Park

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

Kazungula, Victoria Falls borders set for upgrades

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC cancels Makokoba redevelopment tender

8 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mpilo hospital needs US$80 000 to repair radio therapy machines

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu PF urges discipline, unity ahead of polls

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa disappointed by some members of the business community

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZACC probes council over US$57m software scam

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

19 killed in five road accidents

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe curriculum review consultations start

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Forex speculators to face disciplinary action

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mozambique to adopt Pfumvudza model

9 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Re-engagement will depend on holding credible 2023 elections' AfDB warns. At long last, some home-truths

17 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zimbabwe and SA telcos hit hard by worsening energy crisis in the region

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Crisis meetings as turmoil grips Zanu-PF province

19 hrs ago | 698 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

19 hrs ago | 864 Views

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

19 hrs ago | 866 Views

Ministry sex pests lure junior employees to bed using workshops

19 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

22 May 2023 at 15:04hrs | 226 Views

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

22 May 2023 at 14:03hrs | 892 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

22 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1658 Views

Several die in head-on collision

22 May 2023 at 09:14hrs | 3155 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

22 May 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1290 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

22 May 2023 at 08:28hrs | 410 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

22 May 2023 at 08:12hrs | 2688 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

22 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2580 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

22 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1083 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

22 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1580 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

22 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 610 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days