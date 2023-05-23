Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

Zimbabwe has been plagued with a number of challenges over the years, from economic instability to political unrest. However, one issue that is often ignored is the impact of government failure on mental health, particularly among university graduates. Not only is the lack of employment opportunities contributing to high suicide rates, but it is also causing failed relationships amongst the youth.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the unemployment rate in Zimbabwe currently stands at 27%, with the youth being the most affected. A large percentage of university graduates are unable to secure employment, which has a significant impact on their mental health. With no financial stability, many graduates become anxious, stressed, and depressed, leading to poor mental health. The lack of opportunities also means that many young people are forced to live with their parents, which further exacerbates their mental health problems.

Mental health is a growing concern in Zimbabwe, with the country ranked as having one of the highest suicide rates in the world. In a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), Zimbabwe ranked fourth in Africa in terms of suicide rates. This is a clear indication that government failure to provide economic opportunities for its citizens is having dire consequences on their mental health.

In addition to the impact on mental health, the lack of employment opportunities is also causing failed relationships amongst the youth. With no financial stability, many young people are unable to start families, which is leading to a decline in the country's birth rate. This is not only a social issue but also an economic one, as a declining birth rate means a smaller workforce, which could further exacerbate the country's economic problems.

Unfortunately, both the ruling party and the opposition are neglecting these salient issues amidst pending elections this year. Instead of addressing the root causes of the country's economic problems, politicians are engaging in political mudslinging and making unrealistic promises. This is a clear indication that the government is not prioritizing the mental health and well-being of its citizens.

It is high time that the government takes action to address the issue of unemployment and its impact on mental health. This can be achieved through the creation of more job opportunities, the provision of mental health support services, and the implementation of policies that support the growth of small businesses. Only by addressing these issues can Zimbabwe start to improve the mental health of its citizens and create a brighter future for its youth.

In conclusion, government failure in Zimbabwe is responsible for poor mental health among university graduates, as well as failed relationships amongst the youth. The lack of employment opportunities is contributing to high suicide rates and is also causing a decline in the country's birth rate. It is high time that the government takes action to address these issues and prioritize the well-being of its citizens. With pending elections this year, it is crucial that politicians prioritize these issues rather than engaging in political mudslinging. The future of Zimbabwe depends on it.

Source - Mberi Prince
