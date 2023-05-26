Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

Opinion / Columnist

If we go back to the "African lifestyle" including the diet, the premature deaths we are experiencing now and more in near future will be greatly reduced.Urbanization, we may not be able to stop it, but adopting the African lifestyle within urban context e.g healthy eating, avoiding processed and fast foods, being more physically active can make a difference.Africa is facing another pandemic (epidemic), of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), diseases like heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancers.The problem is so bad that NCDs are set to overtake communicable (including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, viral hepatitis, STIs), maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases combined as the leading cause of deaths in Africa by 2030.Think about it, as we celebrate Africa Day.