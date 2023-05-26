Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

26 May 2023 at 10:27hrs | Views

Zhong Nanshan, a top Chinese epidemiologist, said Monday that two new vaccines for the XBB omicron subvariants (including XBB. 1.9.1, XBB. 1.5, and XBB. 1.16) had received initial approval, according to state media reports. Zhong, speaking at biotech forum in Guangzhou, said three to four other vaccines were set to be approved soon, but he did not provide more details.

The new outbreak could be the largest wave of infections since China dismantled its strict zero-covid regime last winter, causing as much as 85 percent of the population to be infected at the time.

Why China dumped its 'zero covid' policy so suddenly - and disastrously

In the United States, the new variants brought an uptick in infections, but the end of the public health emergency was still declared on May 11, although experts have not ruled out new variants setting off another wave of infections in the coming years.

While officials in China say the new wave will be less severe, public health experts say that an aggressive vaccine booster program and a ready supply of antivirals at hospitals are needed to prevent another spike in deaths among the country's large elderly population.

"The number of infections will be less. The severe cases will be certainly be less, and deaths will be less, but that could still be a large number," said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health. "Even when we think this is a milder wave, it could still be quite a substantial health impact on the community."

The variants have caused a surge in cases since last month, with covid overtaking the flu as the most common infectious disease over the last two weeks of April, according to the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials have reassured the public that reinfections have milder symptoms and promised that hospitals will not be overwhelmed as they were last winter. Some hospitals have advised residents to wear masks and for the elderly and immunocompromised to avoid crowded places.

Still, restrictions like those seen during the zero-covid era, when China attempted to prevent any infections, have not been revived and most residents appear to be continuing life as usual.

"I feel like the impact has not been that big," said Olivia Zhang, 33, who works at an amusement park in Beijing and has seen friends and co-workers get reinfected. "But they will only be out for a short time before coming back to work. No one is scared of being around them."

Tan Xiang, 32, who works at a state-owned firm in Shenzhen, said his company does not encourage its staff members to stay home if they are infected. Their wages will be reduced according to the time they take off.

"We are all going to work as usual. No one is regulating us. On the subway, in office buildings, and malls, a lot of people don't wear face masks," Tan said, adding that those around him who have been infected in this wave have not shown severe symptoms.

There have been complaints online that a university in Nanjing was forcing students testing positive to quarantine in dorms. Other students posted online that they quarantined themselves at school so as to not infect their family members at home.

Others expressed resignation. On the platform Xiaohongshu, or "Little Red Book," one commentator wrote, "I dodged the pandemic for three years. I dodged a huge outbreak. In the end, I was caught in the second wave. I used to think I was one of those super immune humans destined to save human kind. Looks like I was wrong."




Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

15 hrs ago | 1650 Views

US credit rating downgraded

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

18 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 985 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1917 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1268 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 689 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa

27 May 2023 at 09:08hrs | 877 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days