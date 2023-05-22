Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

1 hr ago | Views
THE Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) are a key feature in the country's primary and secondary school curriculum and will not be scrapped, but components per learning area might be reduced, a Government official has said.

This comes as Government will this week begin a countrywide public awareness programme to educate key stakeholders in the education sector on the current curriculum, especially the CALA component.

Last week, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education held curriculum review public consultation meetings across the country. The objective was to assess reception of the school curriculum introduced in 2015.

At meetings attended by this publication in Harare, the most contentious issue was CALA, with most stakeholders - especially parents and guardians - urging Government to remove some components in the curriculum. The ministry's communications and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro, however, said there was misinformation and misunderstanding on the issue, hence Government was going to conduct public awareness campaigns.


"The meetings went on very well. However, we realised there is misunderstanding and misinformation with regard to CALA," he said.

"Most parents and stakeholders do not understand what CALA is and think that it is expensive and can only be conducted if one is connected to the internet, which is wrong and not true.

"As the ministry, we realised that those who believe it should be scrapped or removed from the school curriculum do not understand it. So, starting from next week (this week), we are conducting awareness campaigns that seek to educate parents about CALA and what it is."


He said it was too early for stakeholders to call for the removal of CALA, especially when most do not understand what it is.

"CALA seeks to promote critical thinking, innovation and promote problem-solving skills, and this is in line with education 5.0 and the National Development Strategy 1.

"In addition, if we remove it now, it will also be detrimental to our curriculum, so we are going to continue with the engagement until we find each other.

"Stakeholders who understand CALA say it should not be scrapped but some components should be reduced."

Prof Nziramasanga's views

Education expert Professor Caiphas Nziramasanga, whose pioneering research under the Nziramasanga Commission formed the genesis of CALA, said Government should reduce the number of CALA components per subject to ensure learners fully benefit from the exercise.

"Reduction of the number of activities per subject should depend on the grade or ability of the learner. A learner should have one or two activities per subject they master from primary to secondary level.

"After O level or A Level, if they cannot proceed, they can join vocational training centres.

"The research part should be removed and the activities left with a practical side that lets the learner get the highest point of skills in any activity."

Prof Nziramasanga said other examination bodies should be allowed to assess CALA to ensure and improve quality.

"CALA should be used to screen learners, so that those who are not academically gifted can exclusively focus on practical subjects and they can be assessed by HEXCO (Higher Education Examinations Council).

"This helps learners to be masters in specific disciplines. The education we now need is one that lets learners create their own employment," he added.

Continuous assessment refers to evaluation of a learner's progress throughout a course of study, rather than exclusively by examinations.

Recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Education and Training of 1999, which is commonly known as the Nziramasanga Commission, emphasised on use of continuous assessments in schools.

CALA was introduced in 2021.

Under CALA, learners in examination classes - Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper 6 - work on projects that constitute 30 percent



Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

58 mins ago | 206 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

7 die in bus accident

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

7 hrs ago | 564 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

7 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

8 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

8 hrs ago | 886 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

8 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

8 hrs ago | 61 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

8 hrs ago | 30 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days