Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

54 mins ago
The determination of the number, names and location of polling stations by @ZECzim is not based on the delimitation exercise or report; but on the number of registered voters at any given time for a particular election under existing constituency and ward electoral boundaries!

For the avoidance of doubt, and although initially it was not necessary to specifically refer to it, but is now necessary in light of the apparent dishonesty of the authors of the tweet in question, my above EXPLANATION that the DETERMINATION by @ZECzim of the number, names and location of polling stations is not based on the GAZETTED DELIMITATION REPORT but on the number of registered voters at any given time for a particular election was in fact a polite response to this tweet posted by @PacheduZW yesterday:

"ZEC has made significant changes THAT CONTRADICT what is in the gazetted final DELIMITATION REPORT.

For instance, we have found 1083 new polling station codes that ZEC is using but ARE NOWHERE in the DELIMITATION REPORT."

My simple and straightforward point - which is the correct legal position- is that polling stations are not based on the Delimitation Report which is only about the electoral boundaries of constituencies whose number is fixed in the Constitution, and wards whose number may change during a delimitation exercise that should be done every 10 years.

Polling stations are created or established anytime, depending on the number of registered voters, whenever there is a by-election or general election.

Therefore, there can be no contradiction whatsoever between the delimitation report and the number, names or location of polling stations.

The legal process for establishing polling stations is entirely a different matter, as provided for in the Electoral Act!




Source - Twitter
Most Popular In 7 Days