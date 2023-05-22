Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

3 hrs ago | Views
Imagine getting advice from your enemy on how to beat them in an economic or guerrilla war. The adage that goes, "It's not your duty to stop your enemy when they are making mistakes" is always seen when African nations are being given advice by hostile nations.

The AU is currently not financed in a predictable, sustainable, equitable or accountable manner. It is heavily dependent on donor funding to run its programs and operations, and this is further compounded by the fact that >40% of Member States do not pay their yearly contributions to the institution.

After the slave trade, the chief human rights abusers went on to colonize African nations and now recently they have a new form of slavery which is economic sanctions.

What baffles the mind is how African heads of state are always going to the same people for funding and methods on how to develop their nations. African heads of states are claiming to be fighting imperialism and yet they go to the same colonial powers for funding.

How can our enemy give us weapons to fight against himself, obviously he will give you old and nonfunctional weapons.
It's high time African nations unite not on paper but through works and deeds. Financial contributions should be done by each country.

Agenda 2063 should be changed to Agenda now. Why wait for 2063. We know the need for future planning, but we should show real action today. Concrete steps towards achieving our developmental goals should be seen now.

African problems require African solutions. None but ourselves.



Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

7 die in bus accident

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 663 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

11 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

11 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

11 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

11 hrs ago | 818 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

11 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

11 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

11 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days