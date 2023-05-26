Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

At what stage does a President concede failure?

1 hr ago | Views
IF I were the President of Zimbabwe - what would I be expected to do under the prevailing economic circumstances?

The country goes for an average 20 hours each day without electricity, and most urban areas enduring months or years with no tap water in their homes.

The economy is on a dizzying downward spiral — with the official exchange rate at $1 900 to US$1, while the inflation rate reportedly headed north at 700% (although other estimates place this at well over 1 000%).

I will not even bother to talk about the "real" exchange rate — being the parallel market which is now galloping towards $4 000 to the greenback.

It makes the "sabotage" claim by the Zimbabwe regime outrageous and laughable — since the government's own official exchange rate is not market driven.

Are those in power, as peddle their sabotage story, seriously trying to tell the nation that it is only the parallel market that is unacceptable — but the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's outrageous $1 900 is normal?

Honestly, from which planet did these people fall?

Medical facilities have become death traps — lacking radiotherapy machines and chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients — or even the most basics, such as of painkillers, antibiotics or surgical tools.

What would I be expected to do as the presiding officer over such an embarrassing mess? Would the most logical thing not be to resign, forthwith?

Surely, who, in their right mind, would stubbornly stay on — or seek another term in office — after presiding over such monumental failure?

Yet, that is exactly what we are witnessing transpiring in our country  in utter disbelief and horror.

Honestly, for what reason does President Emmerson Mnangagwa feel that he has done a brilliant job — despite the obvious mayhem, chaos and disaster being observed all across the country?

Why would he be so convinced that such shocking economic statistics is the result of commendable work, deserving another five years in power?

Yet, in other countries we have seen leaders leaving office for much less ruin.

Did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not vacate 10 Downing Street on June 7, 2022  due to several parties held in his office during strict COVID-19 lockdowns — which he was accused of wilfully violating?

His successor, Liz Truss, did not stay long at the same address — after her Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng promised a massive slashing of taxes for the highest earners and biggest corporations — triggering the greatest drop in the British pound's value in a long time.

Let me hasten to mention that the British pound's fall was about 5%.

This could easily be regarded as a joke when compared to the spectacular freefall of the Zimbabwe dollar —  which can drop by over 100% overnight.

Not only that, but half of the Zimbabwean population is living in extreme poverty (on less than US$1,90 a day), and more than two-thirds below the poverty datum line.

As the prices of goods skyrocket on a daily basis — moving further and further away from the reach of millions of ordinary citizens — can this ever be described as "normal"?

This, while those in the corridors of power and their cronies make all the wrong and most disgraceful headlines — and fingered in all manner of corruption and looting of national resources.

Imagine what the over US$2 billion this country is prejudiced each and every year through the smuggling of our minerals (gold, diamonds, chrome and lithium), and illicit cross-border financial flows — could do for our comatose health delivery system or educational sector.

How many power stations could have been constructed ending incessant inconveniencing and economically damaging electricity outrages. In fact, in a "normal" country the mere mention of the President's name in dodgy dealings — as happened in the Al Jazeera undercover investigative documentary, Gold Mafia — would have triggered an independent inquiry into the allegations.

Yet in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa's name was brought up numerous times by his own ambassador-at-  large Uebert "Angel" Madzanire and his sidekick Rikki Doolan  — yet, not a single investigation has been instituted.

In the UK, a whole Scotland Yard probe was put in motion to look into Johnson's alleged parties at 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns —leading to his subsequent resignation.

Nonetheless, our own President still sees absolutely nothing amiss or to be "unnecessarily" concerned about — as he carries on as if he is doing a sterling job!

In fact, he wants to repeat the same feat for five more years!

That is why I ask: "At what stage does a President concede that he has failed and does the right thing and pass on the baton to others?"

This is not an unfair proposition at all.

In fact, one of the main reasons I love including my own personal anecdotes in my writings is to show that I practise what I preach. I never want to hold others to standards which I myself cannot abide by.

I have mentioned before that I resigned from a relatively well-paying job with a non-governmental organisation, based in Belgravia (Harare) in 2013  because I felt I was falling awfully short of expected deliverables.

Of course, back then, I still had little experience in advocacy work — as opposed to the phenomenal knowledge I now possess, gained over the years.

If there is one thing I will never do, it is to reap where I never sowed — expecting to be paid for work that was not satisfactorily done, is akin to stealing.

As a fervent Christian, my God commands: Thou shall not steal.

In fact, it goes beyond that since below par performance scuttles the broader objectives of the collective — which, subsequently, adversely affects the intended beneficiaries.

That is why I find it deplorable that a head of State would stubbornly and arrogantly remain in office — in spite of the damage to the country, and untold pain and suffering to the broader population, his warped policies are causing — all for the selfish love of power and desire for personal enrichment.

Any normal person should be able to see that what we are experiencing in Zimbabwe are unforgivable unmitigated failures — that have ruined the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.The most logical thing is to acknowledge this undeniable fact.

The buck always stops with the leader — and no amount of fault-shifting is acceptable.

Surely, how much deeper should our country sink, before our leaders finally accept that the situation is no longer tenable?

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi challenge Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 288 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

1 hr ago | 466 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

1 hr ago | 594 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

1 hr ago | 79 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Chief Binga installed

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Dembare woes continue

12 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

14 hrs ago | 850 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

14 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

15 hrs ago | 1805 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

15 hrs ago | 937 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 401 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

17 hrs ago | 973 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

19 hrs ago | 306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days