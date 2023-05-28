Latest News Editor's Choice


How worried should we be about income inequality?

How worried should we be about Income Inequality actually? We worry plenty about its opposite. Forced economic equality is socialism. It is unZimbabwean to be for socialism. But Zimbabwe's strength is our majority middle class. It is the promise that anyone who starts poor but works hard and is a good citizen can get into the middle class and stay there.

They can watch their children go to college, and retire with enough to buy presents for their grandchildren. If the rich get richer while the middle class is thriving, you are happy, and I am happy. We are living in a society that makes us proud. But if the rich get richer while the middle class is dwindling away - well, you do not have to be a socialist to worry about that. There are more and more clear signs that our majority middle class is in huge trouble. Statistics show a decline in real wages even for university graduates - not just the working poor. Young, married, two-job couples who are living with their parents?

More like Somalia or Thailand than the Mineral Enriched Southern Africa. A little inequality is ok. But a Nigerian-style class structure, with a few rich and masses of the poor? If that's where we're headed, it's time to back up and turn around. One issue with income inequality is that it perpetuates itself. Those at the top have more resources and opportunities, allowing them to widen the gap even further. They can afford better education, healthcare, and investments, all of which lead to greater wealth and success. Meanwhile, those at the bottom are stuck in a cycle of poverty, with limited access to resources that could help elevate them. This makes it difficult for them to move up the economic ladder.

Another concern is the impact on social cohesion. When there is a large divide between the haves and have-nots, it can create resentment and anger among those who feel left behind. This can lead to social unrest, protests, and even violence. A healthy society requires a moral economy that provides opportunity and security for all its citizens.

Income inequality can also have negative effects on our democracy. With more and more wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, they have more influence over the political process. They can use their money to support candidates and causes that benefit their interests, often at the expense of the broader population. This can lead to policies that widen the gap even further, exacerbating the problem of inequality.

One way to address income inequality is through progressive taxation. This means that those who earn more pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes than those who earn less. This allows the government to redistribute wealth and provide resources for those in need. However, there is debate over how high these taxes should be and how they should be implemented.

Another solution is to provide more opportunities for education and job training. When individuals have the skills and knowledge to succeed in the job market, they are more likely to find well-paying jobs and move up the economic ladder. This can also have positive effects on the overall economy, as it leads to greater innovation and productivity.

Finally, there is a need for greater corporate responsibility. Many of the world's largest companies are making record profits while paying their workers extremely low wages. By prioritizing the interests of shareholders over those of their employees and the broader community, they are contributing to the problem of income inequality. Companies should be held accountable for their actions and encouraged to take a more socially responsible approach.

Income inequality is a complex problem with far-reaching consequences. While a degree of inequality is inevitable in any society, too much can have negative effects on the economy, social cohesion, and democracy. It is important for governments, businesses, and individuals to work together to address this issue through policies that promote fairness, equality, and opportunity for all.


Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
Call/WhatsApp: +26378002 2343 | +263716984317
Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
Website(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/
Social Media: Instagram | https://instagram.com/zealousthierry_?igshid=ZGUzMzM3NWJiOQ==



Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

