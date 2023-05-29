Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights


As an intern journalist who spends most of my time in Zimbabwean courtrooms, I have seen firsthand the impact of gender equality and women's empowerment. While I support the movement, I cannot help but question how fair it truly is for men.

Don't get me wrong, I believe in equal rights and opportunities for all genders. However, favoritism or balance, as the world fancies calling it, is fast becoming a nightmare to men, especially since women discovered it could be a useful defensive mechanism against any weapon formed against them.

In a recent case I witnessed, a young lady falsely accused her uncle of rape after he had reprimanded her. The case had to be dismissed when the young lady failed to get her facts right. Had that not been the case, an innocent man would be serving an undeserving jail term.

The justice system exists to protect women from aggravated assault, maintenance, and Gender-Based Violence issues. Still, it becomes a huge problem when the people it seeks to protect (women) abuse it.

The 21st century movement came with gender equality and women's emancipation, with thousands of women's organizations fighting for the rights of women. The new movement birthed a confident, protected, and assured woman armed with a constitution. It also straightened abusive men who made women their punching bags to take their frustrations out on. It made them humans and instilled the long lost conscience of men.

However, some women have begun using the power bestowed upon them for their protection to turn men into puppets they can control. They disrespect their spouses, cannot be reprimanded, and solve disputes with rape charges. They are becoming masters of framing men.

In the absence of penalties for false accusations and framings, gender equality will continue to be the worst movement ever framed against men. Women also need to be reconnected with their long lost conscience for a fair and livable existence for both genders.

Kundai Laverna Sharamba is an intern Journalist
Suicide Awareness Activist | Rights Activist | Judiciary Justice Commentetor



Source - Kundai Laverna Sharamba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

