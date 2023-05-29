Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

3 hrs ago | Views
The Chinese Revolution of 1949, made the West to regard China as a yellow peril or disease which had to be quarantined for 20 years and how in turn China built up its political and economic strength in the midst of bitter opposition from the same West.

Today these Western countries are eating the humble pie as they all rush to be admitted as players in the second-largest economy in the world. China had to nurse its own original economic blueprints for such success to be achieved.

There is this suicidal mentality among Africans that needs to be destroyed before it wipes out the whole African continent. This toxic assumption that in order to modernise our society, we have to become unAfrican by adopting stilted Western accents, making farming joint ventures with white people, using skin-lightening creams, marrying a white partner, the list of such illusions is endless.

Let's learn from our friends the Chines, Japanese, and Koreans who have lifted themselves out of poverty and developed their economies without suicidal illusions. The desire to jump out of our black skins in our aim to become honourary Westerners is a kind of death wish bound to cripple our creativity and originality and deform our dreams and aspirations as Africans.

Let's make use of our diamonds, gold, platinum, copper, tin, nickel, the list is endless. Let's develop our motherland. We only have one Africa.

Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

10 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

Man rapes sister

14 hrs ago | 1308 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

14 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

16 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

16 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

16 hrs ago | 1212 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

17 hrs ago | 888 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

19 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

19 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

19 hrs ago | 1108 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

19 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

19 hrs ago | 889 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

19 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

19 hrs ago | 412 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

19 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

19 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

19 hrs ago | 487 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

19 hrs ago | 70 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

19 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

19 hrs ago | 85 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

19 hrs ago | 96 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

19 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Election proclamation imminent

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

19 hrs ago | 75 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZEC assures voters

19 hrs ago | 144 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

29 May 2023 at 23:14hrs | 126 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

29 May 2023 at 23:09hrs | 299 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

29 May 2023 at 23:02hrs | 502 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

29 May 2023 at 22:58hrs | 378 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days